From crashes and mechanicals to gold: How junior women’s TT winner Wilson-Haffenden turned her worlds around

STIRLING, United Kingdom — Felicity Wilson-Haffenden’s world championships ended in gold, but they started with a big crash that could have ended her week in Scotland.

The 18-year-old blew away her competition in Stirling on Thursday, but the wounds were still visible across her body from the fall she suffered on the opening lap of the junior women’s road race.

Wilson-Haffenden was leading the bunch into the corner but slipped out and was sent skidding across the tarmac into the curb at the side of the road.

Wilson-Haffenden’s travails were not over, and she suffered a mechanical on the first ascent of Montrose Street. An issue with her gears meant she had to swap bikes but her only option was the neutral service.

She battled on to the finish of the race, completing it on the bike she’d received from the Shimano car, but she was more than 15 minutes down on the winner Julie Bego.

“It was pretty hard and disappointing to crash on Saturday. I put a lot into that race, and I was going really good, but unfortunately, I crashed on that corner,” Wilson-Haffenden said in her post-race press conference. “Personally, I felt like I had let a lot of people down because a lot of people put so much time, energy, and money into getting me there. It was about trying to reset and putting that one behind me. It was then full focus on the TT.”

Wilson-Haffenden had five days to get over the disappointment of crashing in the road race and prepare herself for the time trial. Whatever her coaches said to her clearly worked as she beat the next-best rider, Isabel Sharp, by 16 seconds.

There was a worrying moment at the start when the Australian wobbled on the ramp before setting off, but she timed her run near perfectly to take the rainbow stripes.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in whatsoever. I was happy just to do my best today and whatever the result maybe I was going to be happy with it. To win today is unbelievable,” she said. “I knew that the last climb was going to be really decisive in the race, so it was about pacing yourself on the way out, punching you way up the early hills and recovering on the descent.

“At the start of the climb, it was a 1k all-out effort. I think I was the same as Izzy, I practically fell off my bike but when there’s a world championship title on the line you give it everything and hope for the best.”

Winning a world title has been a relatively recent dream for Wilson-Haffenden after she only took up cycling just over two years ago. Like many people around the world, she found cycling during the pandemic when most other activities were off-limits due to local restrictions.

She was a sporty child before then, but cycling has taken ahold of her and she’s now dreaming of a pro contract and racing in the classics.

“I started cycling in 2021, I was a hockey player and did athletics before that. Then COVID hit and we had lockdowns so I got on the bike because I couldn’t play hockey,” Wilson-Haffenden said.

“I went and did some talent testing after that because I thought ‘this is alright’ and then it went from there. The TT is definitely my strength, but I don’t think I’m completely terrible on the road race. Unfortunately, I didn’t have my best day on Saturday but in the future the classics are going to look at, a Paris-Roubaix or Tour of Flanders type of race is where I would like to go.”