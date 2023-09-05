From full-on racing to top North American talent: Four reasons to watch GPs de Québec and Montréal

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Off-season is fast approaching and opportunities to take a big WorldTour win before the year is out are quickly dwindling, bring in the GPs de Québec and Montréal.

The Canadian duo of races, which have been holding strong since 2010, remain the only WorldTour races on the North American continent and two of the few remaining UCI road events in 2023.

Traditionally, the races have been a good form indicator for the road worlds, but a shift in the calendar, which saw the rainbow jersey race moved to August for one year only for “Super Worlds,” means that it comes after.

Despite this, the races have attracted a star-studded field looking for a win to add to the 2023 palmarès.

Michael Woods, Julian Alaphilippe, Brandon McNulty, Matteo Jorgenson, Biniam Girmay, Matej Mohorič, and Arnaud De Lie are all expected to be on the start line in Canada later this week.

If that wasn’t enough, here are four reasons to put the Grand Prix Cyclistes Québec and Montréal into your calendar. Both races will be available live on GCN+ in the U.S. and Canada.

Full-on racing action

Last year’s Montreal race was won by Tadej Pogacar ahead of Wout van Aert (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

There’s never a dull day at the pair of Canadian WorldTour races in Québec and Montréal. The lumpy terrain over multiple laps of the same circuit allows for aggressive racing that will keep the crowds entertained.

From Tadej Pogačar to Peter Sagan, former winners of the two races are usually riders that aren’t afraid to have a go and take it to the rest of the pack.

Last year, both races delivered on the action with flurries of attacks coming over the final stages. Benoît Cosnefroy got the jump on some of the bigger names in Québec, while Pogačar reigned supreme in Montréal as he held off Wout van Aert in the run for the line.

Neither Pogačar nor Van Aert are due to be on the start line this week but that won’t dull the racing. With some of the best one-day racers in the pack still set to travel to Canada on Tuesday, there will be plenty to get excited about this weekend.

Lombardia teaser

The Montreal race is packed with climbing (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Though the races carry their own prestige and importance that any rider would be happy to add to their palmarès, they also provide a good window into how riders are going ahead of the final series of one-day fall classics.

Go well in Canada and there is a chance you’ll be in the shape needed to go for a victory in the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia.

There’s still a month from Québec and Montréal to the race of the falling leaves, but a good result here is a sign for any rider that they’re heading in the right direction.

Montréal, in particular, is a stern test for the riders with relentless climbing coming at the peloton on each and every lap. There are four climbs with 269m of climbing on each of the 18 laps in Montréal, totaling more than 4,800m of ascent across the full race.

That’s about 200m more gain than in Il Lombardia at the start of October, packed into 30 fewer kilometers. The climbs are longer in the Italian monument, however, so not all of those able to hang on in Montréal will be able to keep at the front in Como.

Top North American talent on show

Matteo Jorgenson at the Tour de France

While the full start list is yet to be confirmed, there is a strong list of North American racers already named for Québec and Montréal.

The home nation will be looking for a win from Michael Woods, who claimed his first-ever Tour de France stage win earlier this year. Other Canadians confirmed to ride on home soil this week are Derek Gee, Hugo Houle, and Guillaume Boivin, who is from Montréal.

Woods hasn’t ridden his home races since 2019, where he finished a career-best eighth place in Montréal. This year, he’s looking for a lot more and he has put a big target on these two one-day races for the final part of the season.

The U.S. contingent packs a real punch with Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty, and Kevin Vermaerke all scheduled to ride at the weekend. Neilson Powless hasn’t been confirmed on the start list but we can speculate that he will be there after he rode the Maryland Classic at the weekend and finished second.

Jorgenson, McNulty, and Powless, if he’s riding, will be ones to watch in both races and could be contenders for the podium.

Jorgenson has never ridden the Canadian races before and is on the comeback trail after injuring his hamstring at the Tour so his form is a bit of an unknown.

McNulty has been going well in the latter part of the season and finished fourth at the worlds. He’s only ridden in Québec and Montréal once before back in 2018, where he finished 24th and 16th respectively.

Powless made his debut in Canada last year but ended up in hospital after crashing out of the Montréal race. This year could be an opportunity for some redemption and his runner-up finish in Maryland shows he’s in strong form.

Vermaerke is in decent shape, too, and he finished third overall at the Arctic Race of Norway last month.

The off-season is almost here

Neilson Powless raced in Canada in 2022 (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

As the season reaches its denouement, races are coming at us thick and fast at the moment with multiple events on most days and it is easy to get overwhelmed. However, the season is almost at an end and this flurry of racing action won’t last much longer.

The final races are in October and there won’t be any major road racing until the new year once it’s done. Especially with the worlds being moved to August for this year, the last weeks of the season are going to disappear quickly.

Québec and Montréal are 50 percent of the WorldTour races left on the 2023 calendar with Il Lombardia and the six-day Tour of Guangxi the final two. ‘Cross is coming to keep us entertained in the winter months but make the most of what is left of the road season while it lasts.