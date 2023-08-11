Frustrated Rohan Dennis slaps away TV camera after dropping chain in final worlds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Rohan Dennis, the two-time world time trial champion, saw a possible top-5 finish evaporate after his chain slipped on the final climb Sunday to Stirling Castle.

The Australian, set to retire at the end of this season, was hoping to go out with a bang in his final UCI time trial world championships.

Instead, it went bust, and his frustration later came pouring out at the finish line.

Dennis was poised to set the new fastest time when TV images caught him being pushed by a mechanic after being forced to swap bikes in the closing few hundred meters.

The 33-year-old lost momentum, and worked his way to the finish line as best he could to stop the clock at 1:54 slower than eventual winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).

He wasn’t going to win, but the mishap certainly cost him one placing, as Portuguese rider Nelson Oliveira finished only two seconds faster in sixth. Wout van Aert (Belgium) was fifth at just 17 seconds faster than Dennis.

Dennis was not happy at the line, and poured his frustration out on a TV camera operator who was following him back to the team tent area.

Dennis slapped away the TV camera, and yelled “Not now!” and muttered something else intelligible as he stormed away.

It’s uncertain if Dennis will race again this season for his trade team Jumbo-Visma.

A winner of the Santos Tour Down Under in 2015, Dennis was once hailed as a possible grand tour contender.

He could never quite develop his climbing skills to match his time trial prowess. In 12 grand tour starts, his best was 16th overall in the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

Dennis won 32 races across his career, including stages and leader’s jersey in all three grand tours. He won bronze in a tie-breaker with Stefan Küng in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the time trial behind Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin.