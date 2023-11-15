GCN+ is Shuttering its Live Streaming Services and App in December

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GCN+ — the live streaming service as part of the Global Cycling Network — is closing effective December 19.

In what’s a big blow to cycling fans who grew accustomed to watching the Tour de France and other major races live via the app, officials confirmed Wednesday that the popular live-streaming service and its accompanying app will close next month.

“We wanted to inform you that GCN+ subscribers are being contacted today to notify them that the service will be closing on December 19th,” a corporate note read Wednesday.

“For live coverage they enjoyed on GCN+, customers will be directed to an appropriate platform, such as discovery+, Eurosport or Eurosport Extra in European territories, and be able to sign up to those services.”

Officials said subscribers will be refunded portions of their paid fees going forward.

Global Cycling Network was launched in 2013 by SHIFT Active Media founder Simon Wear as part of a Google-backed effort to build out YouTube content.

On the back of that successful project coupled with a merger with Discovery Channel, GCN+ and its subscription services was unveiled in 2020.

It quickly became the go-to source for live coverage of a deep menu of cycling events in road, mountain bike, cyclocross, and track.

Officials said the move is part of a consolidation effort by new corporate owners Warner Bros. Discovery, which merged in 2022.

“This decision comes from our parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and is driven by its global strategy to consolidate its streaming services, and to offer content in fewer places, making it easier for customers to access and discover more content,” a media note read.

The surprise announcement came after reports this summer that Warner Bros. Discovery, the U.S.-based media conglomerate, was putting GCN on the market.

Despite popular support among the cycling community, the company decided to shut down the service.

Officials thanked customers and confirmed that the larger GCN platform and brand will continue but without the app and live-streaming services.

“We also want to say thank you to the talented and hard-working people at GCN+ and on the GCN App who have poured their hearts and souls into creating such amazing content. Just like you, we’re also disappointed that we will no longer be able to bring you these services,” a note read.

Officials said that the Global Cycling Network (GCN) will continue, including the GCN website and social media channels.

“All of GCN, except GCN+ and the GCN App, are absolutely continuing,” officials said.

“We will continue to make the best cycling content we can for the GCN community which has supported us so much over the last decade. We will also continue with the growth of the GCN website, which is going from strength to strength.”