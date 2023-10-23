Geraint Thomas Re-Ups with Ineos Grenadiers: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Continued in a Different Team’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Geraint Thomas isn’t done yet.

The 2018 Tour de France winner will race at least two more seasons through the end of 2025 with Ineos Grenadiers, the team confirmed Monday.

“Although you ‘never say never’, in my head this is my last contract, but I know that I still have two more big years in me,” Thomas said Monday. “I wouldn’t have continued in a different team.

“This team understands me and, importantly, knows what it takes to achieve success. I have childhood mates here – Luke and Swifty as riders and Stannard now in management, and I’ve known Rod since 2003. This really does feel like home.”

After nearly winning the 2023 Giro d’Italia and hitting the 2022 Tour de France podium, Thomas proved he can still challenge with the best in the peloton.

Thomas, who turns 38 in May, said he might search out new challenges in the closing years of his highly successful career.

“I want to continue to be highly competitive in anything really,” He said. “Maybe look at going to the classics again or ride GC in grand tours, or help whoever is going to be the next guy coming through, but I just want to have a positive impact on the team.

“I’m at that stage where I’m still hungry to perform but at the same time, I am happy to help the team,” Thomas said. “I want to try and help us push forward to get back to the very top of the sport.”

A link to the team’s Sky glory days, when the UK squad won seven of eight yellow jerseys in a row with four different riders, Thomas insists he’s still looking forward.

“I still just love riding my bike – racing and training with the boys – every single aspect of it,” Thomas said. “We’re an ambitious group and have some big goals ahead. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in again and want to help the team continue to progress.”

No new signings yet for Ineos Grenadiers

No new signings yet for the UK super team. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Thomas is the latest official confirmation for Ineos Grenadiers going into 2024.

The team couldn’t match the firepower of Jumbo-Visma in 2023, which swept all three grand tours, but the British team remains near the top of the power charts in the bunch.

So far, the team has not signed any new arrivals. A slew of riders are off contract at the end of 2023, and have yet to be officially confirmed for next year.

A few riders, including Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates), Ben Tullett (Jumbo-Visma), and Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), are moving on.

Rod Ellingworth, Deputy Team Principal, said Thomas is a key member of the team.

“We’re thrilled that Geraint’s decided to ride on for another two years as a Grenadier,” Ellingworh said Monday. “‘G’ is such an integral part of our team’s set-up and rider culture. Not only has he won some of the biggest races in the world, but he’s also shown he’s a true champion off the bike, through the crucial role he plays across the wider team and with the younger riders.

“We know that his ambition is to race with the best and we saw this year just how close he came at the Giro d’Italia. He then had some bad luck at La Vuelta which ruled him out of the running but nevertheless fought through to finish with true grit and determination. It was classic G and was still inspiring to watch.

“The team’s ambition is to again stand on the top step of the Tour de France podium and Geraint is going to play an integral part in realising that goal as we bring through a crop of young and exciting talent at the Ineos Grenadiers.”