Gianni Moscon Bolsters Soudal Quick-Step’s Classics Squad

Gianni Moscon will round out the classics program at Soudal Quick-Step in a late move to the Belgian outfit.

The Italian rolleur comes across from Astana-Qazaqstan, and will help fill in some gaps in the team’s spring classics program going into 2024.

“I love the classics, I love the way this team races and I can’t wait to be part of this group,” Moscon said. “I always give my best and I’m committed to what I do on the bike, and knowing I will be part of the Wolfpack makes me very excited.”

Moscon turned pro in 2016, and has won 11 pro races, including the Tour of Guangxi, the Arctic Race of Norway, and Giro della Toscana.

He’s also hit top-10 finishes in Paris-Roubaix, a 15th place in Ronde van Vlaanderen and third at Il Lombardia, as well as winning two Italian time trial championships.

“I could see that when racing against this squad in the classics in all these years, it always was the team to watch out for, the team who was in the right place at the right moment and made the race hard,” he said. “Coming here after two difficult years in my career means a lot to me and I want to thank everyone for putting their trust in me.”

The move is the latest in a major shakeup at the Belgian squad.

Some 12 riders are moving out, and so far, only Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Moscon are established WorldTour pros who are coming on.

The team has signed a bevy of young talent from various development squads to round out the 2024 roster, including American Luke Lamperti among nine new signings.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere said the Italian will help fill some holes on the team’s lineup for next season.

“We’ve known Gianni for a long time now, since he was still an amateur. He is a very talented rider, who turned heads since his U23 days with the strong results he scored in races such as the Piccolo Giro di Lombardia and Tour de l’Avenir, and who continued to show what he is capable of also in the pro ranks,” Lefevere said. “He will be an important addition to our squad for next season, and we are confident that in our team he can show some beautiful things in 2024.”