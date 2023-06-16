Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Road Road Racing
Road Racing

Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

The Swiss rider crashed on the descent of the final climb during Thursday's stage 5.

Gino Mäder has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, his Bahrain-Victorious team confirmed.

Mäder crashed on the descent of the final climb to the line, along with Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield. Sheffield suffered a concussion as a result of the crash but was largely ok.

The 26-year-old Mäder was found unresponsive following the crash and was resuscitated by the race’s medical staff before being transported to the hospital by helicopter. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at 11:30 am local time, his team said.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all,” Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said. “Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

All the staff at Velo would like to pass on their deepest condolences to Gino Mäder’s family and friends.



