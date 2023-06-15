Become a Member

Road Racing
Road Racing

Gino Mäder resuscitated, airlifted to hospital following crash on Tour de Suisse descent

Mangus Sheffield also falls in high-speed accident

Swiss climber Gino Mäder received emergency treatment after a high speed crash on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, with the Bahrain Victorious rider being resuscitated at the scene and then airlifted to hospital.

The fall happened on the final descent of the stage. His team gave an update on the matter, with the tone reflecting the seriousness of the crash.

“Bahrain Victorious Swiss rider Gino Mäder was involved in a crash on the descent towards La Punt, finish line of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse,” it stated.

“The rider went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor. Mäder was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital. More news about the consequences of the accident will follow after Mäder undergo further examinations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.”

The Tour de Suisse organisers also circulated details of the accident, saying that Mäder ended up in water following his fall.

“At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes. Magnus Sheffield was responsive. He was transported to Samedan hospital with bruises and a concussion. Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified. An update will be given as soon as new information is available. The circumstances of the accident are being clarified.”

Some reports suggested that while Mäder and American climber Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) both fell at the same location, the crashes did not occur at the same point in time.

A photograph showed both riders at the scene, with Sheffield sitting up alongside a team staff member. Medics treated Mäder at the location and he was then airlifted to hospital. His team confirmed the crash via social media, with a number of other squads replying and wishing the rider luck.

Ineos Grenadiers added confirmation that Sheffield had also crashed.

World champion Remco Evenepoel questioned the course design. “Nobody is happy to see a finish line drawn after such a dangerous descent,” he told several journalists at the finish, according to DHNet.be. “I heard that Sheffield fell, it would have been much better if the finish was at the top…” He later elaborated on this on social media.

In the same DHnet.be article, Trek-Segafredo rider Mattias Skjelmose was quoted as saying that he saw Sheffield’s accident. “With Bardet and himself we started the descent at full speed to come back to the group of Gall and Bilbao. In one of the first corners of the descent, Magnus arrived too quickly and he seems to have fallen into the ravine. I hope to have some reassuring news soon,”

Two other professional riders mentioned the crashes on social media.

Sheffield had been ninth overall starting the stage. Mäder was 27th, having been riding in the service of teammate Pello Bilbao in the race.

The 26 year old won a stage of the Tour de Suisse in 2021, the same year he took a stage victory in the Giro d’Italia. He was second overall in the Tour de Romandie last year.

Velo wishes both riders a full recovery.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

