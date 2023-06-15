Gino Mäder resuscitated, airlifted to hospital following crash on Tour de Suisse descent

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Swiss climber Gino Mäder received emergency treatment after a high speed crash on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, with the Bahrain Victorious rider being resuscitated at the scene and then airlifted to hospital.

The fall happened on the final descent of the stage. His team gave an update on the matter, with the tone reflecting the seriousness of the crash.

“Bahrain Victorious Swiss rider Gino Mäder was involved in a crash on the descent towards La Punt, finish line of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse,” it stated.

“The rider went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor. Mäder was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital. More news about the consequences of the accident will follow after Mäder undergo further examinations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.”

The Tour de Suisse organisers also circulated details of the accident, saying that Mäder ended up in water following his fall.

“At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes. Magnus Sheffield was responsive. He was transported to Samedan hospital with bruises and a concussion. Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified. An update will be given as soon as new information is available. The circumstances of the accident are being clarified.”

Some reports suggested that while Mäder and American climber Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) both fell at the same location, the crashes did not occur at the same point in time.

A photograph showed both riders at the scene, with Sheffield sitting up alongside a team staff member. Medics treated Mäder at the location and he was then airlifted to hospital. His team confirmed the crash via social media, with a number of other squads replying and wishing the rider luck.

🏥 @maedergino was involved in a bad crash on stage 5 @tds More news to follow.#TourdeSuisse — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 15, 2023

Sending our strength to Gino and you all right now! 🙏🏻 — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) June 15, 2023

We're all behind you, Gino ❤️ — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 15, 2023

We’re sending our support and best wishes to Gino and the team 🙏 — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 15, 2023

Strength Gino 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 15, 2023

Our thoughts with you guys and Gino 🧡 — Human Powered Health Cycling (@hphcycling) June 15, 2023

Ineos Grenadiers added confirmation that Sheffield had also crashed.

Unfortunately, @MagnusSheffield has been forced to abandon #TourdeSuisse2023 after a crash in the GC group in the closing stages of stage 5. We'll have a further update on Magnus in due course. pic.twitter.com/3NYscXvMnn — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 15, 2023

World champion Remco Evenepoel questioned the course design. “Nobody is happy to see a finish line drawn after such a dangerous descent,” he told several journalists at the finish, according to DHNet.be. “I heard that Sheffield fell, it would have been much better if the finish was at the top…” He later elaborated on this on social media.

I hope all the guys that were involved in a crash are okay!! 🙏🏻❤️ I hope that the final of today's stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UZm6sRwiez — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) June 15, 2023

While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain My thoughts & strength is with @ginomaeder and @MagnusSheffield! (2/2) — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) June 15, 2023

In the same DHnet.be article, Trek-Segafredo rider Mattias Skjelmose was quoted as saying that he saw Sheffield’s accident. “With Bardet and himself we started the descent at full speed to come back to the group of Gall and Bilbao. In one of the first corners of the descent, Magnus arrived too quickly and he seems to have fallen into the ravine. I hope to have some reassuring news soon,”

Two other professional riders mentioned the crashes on social media.

All my strength and thought for Gino Mader ! Please be safe men, come on 🙏 — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) June 15, 2023

🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 — Julien Bernard (@JulienBernard17) June 15, 2023

Sheffield had been ninth overall starting the stage. Mäder was 27th, having been riding in the service of teammate Pello Bilbao in the race.

The 26 year old won a stage of the Tour de Suisse in 2021, the same year he took a stage victory in the Giro d’Italia. He was second overall in the Tour de Romandie last year.

Velo wishes both riders a full recovery.