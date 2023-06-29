Giro d’Italia Donne: 10 riders to watch for the Italian grand tour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Giro d’Italia Donne is among the oldest races on the women’s calendar and remains one of the most prestigious events.

Fabiana Luperini is still the most successful Giro rider in its history, winning it five times during her career. Defending champion, Annemiek van Vleuten has won it three times and could equal her compatriot Anna van der Breggen with four if she can take the title this year.

The 2023 Giro d’Italia also sees U.S. talent Chloé Dygert make her grand tour debut after a standout return to racing following years of injury and illness struggles. She’ll also be showing off her new national champions jerseys after winning both the time trial and road race titles in the U.S. nationals.

This year’s race will kick off Friday in Chianciano and it concludes on Sardinia with a rest day following the sixth stage to allow the event to travel to the island. Van Vleuten and Dygert are just two of the star names that will be journeying across Italy and Velo has compiled a list of 10 riders to keep your eye on over the nine days of racing.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)

Giro starts: 11

Best result: 1st x 3

Van Vleuten is riding her final Giro d’Italia Donne after announcing that she’s set to retire at the end of the season. The Dutchwoman has raced the Italian event 11 times during her career, but it is most recently that she has assumed the dominant role that we’ve become accustomed to. Van Vleuten won her first Giro title in 2018, having made the podium for the first time the previous year.

While Van Vleuten comes into this race as a big favorite after a pretty dominant win in 2022, she hasn’t been her usual all-destroying self this season. While she has been there or thereabouts for most of the season, her one victory this year is the Vuelta Femenina general classification, and she did not look like the strongest rider there but utilized tactics to scrape the victory. There’s no Demi Vollering at the Giro, but victory is still going to be a very tough task.

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM)

Giro starts: Debut

Best result: n/a

The past few seasons have been pretty turbulent for Dygert after she sliced her leg in a huge crash at the world championships in 2020. Following more than a year of recovery, she had hoped to get back on the road last year but was stopped in her tracks when she contracted the Epstein Barr virus last spring and a heart issue over the winter provided another major setback.

Despite all of this, Dygert has hit the ground running this season and has shown some impressive form, taking a stage win at RideLondon last month. Dygert is unlikely to be up there in the GC fight, but she will be a favorite to take a stage victory along the way and, who knows, she could still find herself near the front of the general classification.

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step)

Giro starts: Debut

Best result: n/a

Justine Ghekiere has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season. The Belgian took a surprise victory at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on her season debut after going on the attack on the final stage, overhauling her teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio for the title. While the victory came in slightly surprising circumstances, she has since shown that she has plenty of promise and talent.

The 27-year-old took a top-10 finish at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March and recently finished fifth at the hilly Durango-Durango race, which was won by Moolman-Pasio. At the Vuelta a Burgos late last month, she finished 13th overall among some of the best riders in the peloton and she promises to have a good GC tilt at the Giro. A top-10 finish is well within her reach.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez)

Giro starts: 4

Best result: 2nd (2022)

Cavalli was the only rider that could get close to Van Vleuten in last year’s Giro d’Italia Donne, and promised to do the same at the forthcoming Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. However, her season took a dramatic turn when she was hit by another rider at high speed on stage 2 of the Tour. The resulting concussion that she got in the crash forced her to miss the world championships and its effect lingered on into this year.

After almost a month off the bike to help her recovery in the sprint, Cavalli has been gradually improving and her win on the Hautacam at the Tour Féminin Pyrénées earlier this month shows that she is moving in the right direction.

Veronica Ewers (EF Education First-TIBCO-SVB)

Giro starts: Debut

Best result: n/a

It has been a whirlwind few years for Ewers after only turning professional midway through the 2021 season. Last year, Ewers was riding a big wave of success as she took her first pro win and went on to take a top-10 finish at the Tour de France Femmes.

This year has been somewhat more difficult for the U.S. rider and she has been unable to hit the heady heights she reached in 2022. Cycling is a sport of ups and downs, though, and she has forged on regardless. The Giro d’Italia Donne will be an opportunity to get the season back on track and she has the talent to put in a big result. Last year, she skipped the race as she prepared for the Tour de France, but she’s attempting both this summer and it could pay off for her.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek)

Giro starts: 11

Best result: 2nd

Longo Borghini has twice been on the podium at her home grand tour, but she has never taken the maglia rosa. Could this be her year? The 31-year-old has been as good as ever this season and she comes into the event fresh off a double win at the Italian national championships. She also recently pushed Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser close at the Tour de Suisse with a strong final time trial, despite having the end of her spring disrupted by a COVID-19 infection.

Lidl-Trek also has Gaia Realini on the start list but the more rolling terrain of this year’s Giro suits Longo Borghini better, especially with the opening time trial. Although it is short at 4.4km, Realini is likely to lose time to many of the other favorites. Given her form throughout this season, Longo Borghini looks like the major favorite for the overall win this year.

Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx)

Giro starts: 3

Best result: 5

With SD Worx’s biggest GC stars keeping their powder dry for the Tour later in July, Fisher-Black is set to lead their overall ambitions for the second year running. The U23 road race world champion has been growing in stature over the past few seasons and she’ll be aiming to build on her fifth-place finish from last year.

This season has seen Fisher-Black take another step up in her progression and she helped to maintain SD Worx astonishing win record this season by taking victory on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse. The team is trying to balance two ambitions at the race with Lorena Wiebes also on the roster and looking for stage wins.

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek)

Giro starts: 2

Best result: 11th

It is at the Giro d’Italia Donne that Realini made her name, taking an 11th place on her debut in 2021 while riding for the small Italian team Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria. The 22-year-old stepped up to the WorldTour this season with Lidl-Trek and she has flourished under the new environment.

Realini’s talent was clear early on, but it was her stage win over Van Vleuten at the Vuelta Femenina and her ride up to Lagos de Covadonga a day later that really showed what she could do. She will be a co-leader with Longo Borghini, easing some of the pressure she might have if she was the lone leader. There are no big climbs like Lagos de Covadonga, but there’s enough uphill terrain at the Giro for Realini to get stuck into.

Urška Žigart (Jayco-AlUla)

Giro starts: 3

Best result: 50th

While Žigart’s best result at the Giro d’Italia Donne is only 50th place, that result came a long time ago back in 2019 when she was at the BTC Ljubljana team. The 26-year-old has come a long way since that result, particularly after the last two seasons. Žigart’s biggest issue has been her discomfort at riding in the bunch but when she gets onto the climbs, she has shown she can mix it with the best and she finished eighth on the ride to Le Markstein at the Tour de France last year.

While Ane Santesteban is the nominated leader for Jayco-AlUla at the Giro, Žigart is in strong form at the moment after a top-10 finish at the Tour de Suisse and victory in the Slovenian national TT last week. She could be in the mix when crunch time happens if she can keep her nerve in the bunch.

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ)

Giro starts: 3

Best result: 7th

Persico enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, riding to seventh at the Giro before taking fifth at the Tour, earning her a place in the WorldTour for this season. She has largely kept up that momentum, scoring third overall at her opening race of the year the UAE Tour, and went on to win Brabantse Pijl later in the spring.

Lately, she scored a slightly disappointing 12th at the Vuelta Femenina after losing time in the crosswinds, but she turned things around a bit with a top-10 finish at the Vuelta a Burgos. She spent most of June away training but she returned to take second to Longo Borghini at the Italian nationals in the road race.