Giro d’Italia Donne ticker: Longo Borghini leads Lidl-Trek, Italian Fed takes on TV cost to save race

Elisa Longo Borghini to lead Lidl-Trek at Giro d’Italia Donne

Fresh off her time trial and road race national double, Elisa Longo Borghini will lead the Trek-Lidl team at the Giro d’Italia Donne this week.

Longo Borghini will be in the Italian tricolore when the race sets off from Chianciano on Friday, while the rest of the team will be in the yet-to-be-released Trek-Lidl kit after the supermarket giant took over Segafredo as the secondary co-sponsor.

Joining Longo Borghini will be one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season, Gaia Realini, who will be another serious contender for the overall title. Elynor Bäckstedt, Lizzie Deignan, Lauretta Hanson, Lisa Klein, and Shirin van Anrooij complete the line-up.

Italian Federation agrees to pay TV costs to save race

In the final weeks building up to the Giro d’Italia Donne, the organizer has been in a standoff with the Italian cycling federation over funding for television coverage of this year’s race.

With RCS set to take over the organization next year, the outgoing organizer Starlight refused to foot the bill for the TV coverage this season. After a stalemate that potentially risked the race’s Women’s WorldTour status, and even the hosting of this year’s edition, the Italian cycling federation agreed to pay.

Just over a week before the race was due to start, it was agreed that Italian broadcaster RAI would produce the coverage of the race.

DSM-Firmenich takes Juliette Labous and Megan Jastrab to Giro

Team DSM-Firmenich was among the first teams to unveil their line-ups for the Giro d’Italia Donne, confirming that U.S. rising star Megan Jastrab will be on the squad with French leader Juliette Labous.

Labous, who finished ninth and took a stage win last year, will be leading the team’s overall ambitions. With Charlotte Kool set for the Tour de France Femmes this summer, Jastrab will be DSM’s sprinter as she hunts for stage victories in her second appearance at the Giro.

Rounding out the roster are Eleonora Ciabocco, Franziska Koch, Esmée Peperkamp, and Becky Storrie.

“After a strong start to our season where we’ve rode aggressively and smartly as a group, riding to our strengths, we’re excited to head to the Giro d’Italia Donne and nine days of tough action,” coach Kelvin Dekker said.

“For the race, we have three goals: to go for the best possible GC result with Juliette as our finisher; hunt stage success in the sprints with Megan as our fast finisher; and to continue that aggressive and smart approach so we can create opportunities for ourselves on the other stages.

“We come into the event after some solid recent blocks of racing and training and are looking forward to showing ourselves in Italy. We expect it to be a tough race and there is a mix of challenging terrain throughout the event. Therefore, we need to be switched on as a team right from the beginning to get the most out of ourselves and each other.”