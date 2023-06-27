Giro d’Italia Donne preview: A low-key end to an era ahead of new start in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Seemingly against the odds, the Giro d’Italia Donne will kick off the women’s grand tour summer later this week.

Annemiek van Vleuten will be back for the final time as she looks to take her fourth maglia rosa, to equal her compatriot Anna van der Breggen. Though many teams are keeping their top forces for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift later in the summer, she’ll face some tough opposition in the form of Elisa Longo Borghini.

Chloé Dygert is also expected to debut both of her new Stars and Stripes jerseys following her time trial and road race victories at the national road championships last week. Fellow U.S. star Megan Jastrab is returning to the race after her debut last year and will be hunting for stage wins.

While teams and riders have been putting in their final efforts to prepare for the race, the event has been locked in a battle to ensure its future. Until late last week, it wasn’t certain that this year’s edition would set off and the whole event’s future was seemingly balanced on a knife-edge.

Current organizer Starlight seemingly took umbrage at the decision to give the responsibility for the event to RCS for next year and refused to pay out to get live broadcast images of the event. With live images of at least 45 minutes a prerequisite for getting on the Women’s WorldTour calendar, the argument risked seeing the race demoted, something that could have nullified the new deal with RCS.

The Italian cycling federation, which owns the race, held an emergency meeting late last week and agreed to foot the bill, thus saving the event. Panic over. Had it not gone ahead this year, it could have had some pretty big ramifications.

It’s not the only issue that the event has faced in recent times with some riders accusing the organization of failing to pay prize money from last year’s race. Meanwhile, details of the route were only unveiled in May, just over a month before the race was due to roll out.

The flying by the seat of your pants feeling isn’t new for the Giro Donne, or women’s cycling in general, but the peloton will hope that RCS gives the race a little more TLC when it takes over for 2024.

This year’s race is certainly an end of an era for the event. Only time will tell what the new era will hold.

An open race

Whatever has gone down over the last weeks and months will all be forgotten once the riders roll out on for the first stage in Chianciano Terme on Friday. Nine stages lay before the riders, rather than the usual 10 that we’ve seen over the past decade, so it will be important for teams to get the ball rolling quickly.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the 2023 route is that there are no big climbing days and no summit finish. With just one visit above 1000m, the 2023 Giro d’Italia Donne is one of the least mountainous of the last decade, perhaps only matched by the 2020 COVID-19 edition.

The organizers hope that the lack of big-ticket mountain stages will make the GC contest open to far more riders and keep the competition closer.

“The organization has put a massive effort by creating a varied route that welcomes all the type of riders, from sprinters to climbers. This is not a very tough track but, for this reason, it is even more open to different scenarios and to an uncertain final victory still at the end,” the organization wrote in a press release.”

The opening time trial will help to set a general classification order early on, but at 4.4km it is unlikely to make any insurmountable gaps in the standings. It is the only TT on the route so the specialists will have to squeeze out every advantage they have.

While there are few major climbs, there are still plenty of trip hazards along the route that the GC favorites could lose time on. Stage 2 features a 16.1km second category climb that could be a launchpad for an attack less than 20km from the finish, while the uphill runs to the line on stages 6,7, and 8 are all potential stumbling blocks.

Defining the race’s queen stage is hard but stage 5 from Salassa to Ceres is probably it. It features the highest point of the race with the climb up to the Passo del Lupo inside the first 30km followed by some constantly rolling roads.

With no huge climbing days and minimal time trialing, the GC fight should go on late into the race.

Annemiek van Vleuten’s goodbye tour

Van Vleuten’s final season probably hasn’t gone quite as she might have hoped when she started back in February, but she’s still one of the riders to beat. She has only finished outside of the top 10 seven times across 22 race days this season and showed at the Vuelta Femenina that she’ll fight to the last, even if she is not the favorite.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Van Vleuten at the Giro d’Italia is the newly crowned double Italian champion Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). Though she is a strong climber, the fewer big ascents tips the balance of power in her favor over her Dutch rival.

Lidl-Trek also has Gaia Realini, who has been one of the most impressive riders this season. She’ll be delighted that the TT kilometers are few and far between and she gives the squad strength in numbers.

Others to watch in the GC fight are Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich), Urška Žigart (Jayco-AlUla), Mavi García (Liv Racing-TeqFind), Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez), and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ).

Both Jastrab and Dygert will be looking to mix it in the sprints with the latter also a top favorite for the time trial. Also hunting stage wins in the fast finishes will be Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing-TeqFind), Shayla Gutierrez (Movistar), Ruby Roseman Gannon (Jayco-AlUla), and Marta Basitanelli (UAE Team ADQ), who is set to retire after the race.