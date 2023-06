Giro d’Italia Donne stage 1 time trial start order

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2023 Giro d’Italia Donne sets off from Chianciano on Friday afternoon with a fast and furious 4.4km time trial.

While the effort is short and sweet, the TT will set an early pecking order as the race heads into the medium mountains. Gaps aren’t expected to be too big but the technical course combined with rain forecasted during the afternoon could cause some trouble for the GC favorites.

Annemiek van Vleuten and Chloé Dygert are among the riders hoping to get out early and miss the rain with Dygert leaving in the first 20 riders and Van Vleuten going out three minutes later.

Elisa Longo Borghini seems less concerned about the forecast as she is headed out third from last at 15:21 CEST. The Italian TT champion is the only major GC favorite heading out so late though Van Vleuten’s teammate, and a potential overall contender, Liane Lippert is going out last.

Giro d’Italia 2023 stage 1 time trial starting order