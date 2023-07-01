Giro d’Italia S2: Annemiek van Vleuten back in pink with 100th career win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Annemiek van Vleuten didn’t waste any time at the Giro d’Italia Donne to take time.

The defending champion chugged clear of the chasing peloton Saturday to win the second stage at the Italian grand tour.

“That makes it very special to take this victory,” said the Movistar leader, referring to her long stint of pre-race preparation. “Wow, it’s unbelievable. I didn’t know what my legs would be like because I had been on altitude training.”

A day after the opening time trial was called off due to horrendous weather, the Dutch superstar on Team Movistar went to work in the 102.1km lumpy stage from Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi. This featured the second-category Passo della Colla with 15km to go, providing a useful springboard.

Van Vleuten jumped, and no one could follow. She soloed home alone ahead of a chasing group of favorites.

“Livigno is where the magic happens,” she said of her stint at altitude. “I charge up there and often come back really strong, but I didn’t know it. I had not tested myself yet. Today was a first test and I think Livigno has done his job again.”

Winning all alone in the photo

Van Vleuten celebrates victory Saturday in Italy. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Van Vleuten won all alone in the photo 45 seconds clear of the chasing bunch. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez) crossed the line second, with Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich) third. With time bonuses, her lead is 49 seconds to Ludwig.

“I waited a while and didn’t use the first ramp,” Van Vleuten said. “On the second part I went and I was immediately alone. That surprised me a bit, especially with the strong field here.”

Pre-race favorites Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) also finished in the front chase group, but letting Van Vleuten take a 45-second lead wasn’t an ideal start to the race.

The 34th Giro Donne continues Sunday with the 118km third stage from Formigine to Modena in one for the sprinters.