Giro d’Italia stage 1 canceled due to torrential rain and hail

Stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia Donne has been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

Several riders, including one of the pre-stage favorites Chloé Dygert, crashed on slick roads as the 4.4km stage set off in Chianciano.

The weather only got worse and rain and hail began hammering down as the early riders were still heading out on course.

Organizers decided to pause the action briefly, hoping that the weather would clear up and allow the race to resume.

Some riders were allowed back out on course after the short hiatus, but with deep standing water all over the roads, it was quickly decided that the stage should be canceled.

Letizia Paternoster (Jayco-AlUla) was at the top of the standings when the stage was called to a halt, after she went marginally quicker than Annemiek van Vleuten.

As not all of the riders were able to do their time, she will not be declared the winner of the stage, and the general classification times will not change ahead of Saturday’s stage 2.

