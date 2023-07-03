Giro d’Italia stage 4: Elisa Longo Borghini takes stage, Annemiek van Vleuten extends lead

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia Donne into Borgo Bal di Taro as Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) tightened her grip on the leader’s jersey.

Longo Borghini and Van Vleuten came into the finish together along with Veronica Ewers (EF Education First-TIBCO-SVB), who had launched a solo attack on the penultimate climb of the day only to be caught on the last ascent.

The Italian champion launched her sprint out of Van Vleuten’s wheel and the pink jersey tried to go with her but faded into third while Ewers came through for second. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) won the sprint from the chasing group some 40 seconds behind the leading trio.

“I feel a little emotional, especially as I have the tricolore and I’m racing in my home country. I’m always proud to wear the tricolore and winning here in front of a rider that I respect a lot, Annemiek van Vleuten, is such a good day,” Longo Borghini.

Longo Borghini has jumped up to second place in the overall classification but she is still 49 seconds behind Van Vleuten, who soloed away from the rest of the race on stage 2. Ewers has moved into third place at 53 seconds, while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has dropped from second to fourth and is now 1:33 behind.

Every second counts

Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia Donne did not look, on paper like it would be a day for the overall classification with three third-category climbs and a long run to the finish after the last one. However, with no major mountain stages to wait for, riders are taking their opportunities when they can.

It proved to be an aggressive day throughout with a lot of riders having a go at forming a breakaway in the opening kilometers. Eventually, a group of three riders went up the road after 45km, Silvia Zanardi, Ilse Pluimers, and Amalie Dideriksen.

After taking the mountains points on the first ascent, Pluimers went off along on the second but she was soon caught by Ewers, who attacked with 33km to go. Ewers crested the ascent with an advantage of over 40 seconds. Silvia Persico tried to get across to her on the descent but she couldn’t get across.

It wasn’t until the final climb that Van Vleuten made her move with Longo Borghini the only rider able to hold onto her wheel. The pair raced away from the rest of the pack and caught Ewers with 15 km to go.

Keen to try and gain some time on Van Vleuten, Longo Borghini put some pressure on the Dutchwoman before the top of the climb but she couldn’t shake the pink jersey. In the end, the trio rode into the finish together with Van Vleuten forced to lead the group going into the final meters.

Sitting in second wheel, Longo Borghini wound up her sprint. Van Vleuten tried to react but the Italian’s turn of speed was too hot for her to hold onto.