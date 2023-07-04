Giro d’Italia stage 5: Antonia Niedermaier holds off Annemiek van Vleuten to first pro win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) held off a big chase from race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) to take her first pro win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Nidermaier attacked out of the group of favorites amidst a flurry of moves inside the final 30km, eventually going solo over the penultimate climb.

Van Vleuten went clear with Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the final climb, setting off in chase of the neo-pro, before dropping the Italian. Both riders crashed on the descent with Longo Borghini sliding into a mound of dirt before being propelled into the air while Van Vleuten fell further around the corner.

While it took some time for Longo Borghini to get going again, she eventually lost over six minutes, Van Vleuten was quick to remount and continue her chase. However, Niedermaier had done enough to hold off the world champion and claim the biggest win of her career so far.

“I’m really overwhelmed because it’s my first Giro Donne and I’m so young. I cannot realize it now. I’m really happy about it,” Niedermaier said. “I was just pushing and trying to attack and until the end, I was thinking can I do it? But, at the finish line, I realized I did it and it was a great feeling.

“This victory is for my grandmother because she died this year and it was really sad for my family. She was one of the closest people to me. This victory is for her.”

Van Vleuten once again extended her advantage in the overall classification with Niedermaier replacing Longo Borghini in second place, at 2:07 behind. Veronica Ewers (EF Education First-TIBCO-SVB) held onto her third place in the standings.

“It was such a hard day but I feel like I have the pink a little stronger on my shoulders. We achieved a goal and, in the end, I was also fighting for the stage,” Van Vleuten said. It was really exciting and I think it’s also what we want for women’s cycling and I think that we put on a show. I think on the final descent we took a bit too much risk but it was nothing bad.

“The most important thing is that I took time on the other GC riders. I went from the bottom on the first climb to be safe in the descent and that was the goal. I was only with Realini and later we were with four. I think it was the perfect day for us.”

Attacks galore

With the 2023 Cima Coppi of the Passo del Lupo coming in the opening kilometers, there was little chance for the riders to ease themselves into the day. Van Vleuten has been aggressive right from the very start of the race and the pink jersey used the climb to blow the bunch apart.

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) was the only rider initially able to go with the Dutchwoman, but she was eventually joined by her teammate Longo Borghini and Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) after the climb. Another group of chasers including Niedermaier, Juliette Labous (DSM-Ferminech), Erica Magnaldi, and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ), Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) with around 35km to go.

It didn’t take long for the attacks to start coming from the leading group with both Magnaldi and Persico having a go on the run to the penultimate climb. Labous also had a go and joined forces with Persico, but it was Niedermaier who dealt the crushing blow with just over 20km to go. Fisher-Black tried to follow her but couldn’t get on her wheel.

Behind, the chasing group swelled as the likes of Ewers, Mavi Garcia (Liv Racing TeqFind), and Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) joined up. However, it would blow apart again as they hit the final climb of the day with Longo Borghini and Van Vleuten moving clear.

Niedermaier only had 13 seconds on the chasers as she went over the top of the climb but she was given something of a reprieve when both Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini crashed on the descent in separate incidents on the same corner.

The young German continued to push on and held her slim advantage over the lone Van Vleuten up the final ramp to the line.