Giro d’Italia stage 6: Annemiek van Vleuten, in a league of her own

Annemiek van Vleuten keeps pouring it on during the Giro d’Italia Donne.

With two of her direct rivals out of the race, Van Vleuten didn’t need to attack, but she did anyway. She surged on the Calosso climb with just over 10km to go to blow up the race.

The overnight leader widened her lead in Wednesday’s sixth with a late-stage attack that exploded the main peloton. She powered home alone across the line to widen her lead in the 10-stage Italian grand tour.

“Everyone is focused on yesterday, and it’s super cool on a day that you think is for a sprinter. I tried to avoid that and go for an attack,” Van Vleuten said. “It was a plan to attack. Yesterday was a really hard stage, and the team came up with a plan to attack. It was a 2.5km climb, and you could feel that everyone was tired from yesterday, and chances on a short climb like that were better.”

American Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) slotted into second, with Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich) now third overall.

Behind her, everyone was fighting to hang on. The group split over the climb, and regrouped coming in for a fight for the leftovers.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) came through second, with Liane Lippert (Movistar) third.

The race for the stage was heated from start to finish, but the GC is now somewhat deflated following the exit of Van Vleuten’s most direct rivals.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) crashed Tuesday, and did not start Wednesday despite no broken bones. She was beat up enough, however, that team doctors didn’t want to risk putting her back into the race.

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-Sram), who won Tuesday and catapulted into second overall, crashed out during Wednesday’s stage after crashing.

With the gains Wednesday, Van Vleuten solidifies her grip on the pink jersey.

“I am here to enjoy the Giro,” she said. “It’s more a battle for the podium, but I still need to stayed focused. The best way to defend is to attack, and that’s a slogan that I really like.”

The 34th edition continues Thursday with the 109km seventh stage from Albenga to Alassio, with four rated climbs and 2000m of vertical climbing.

Sounds perfect for one rider, unless a breakaway can manage to fend off the GC favorites.