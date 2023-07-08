Giro d’Italia stage 8: Blanka Vas beats Chloé Dygert to take win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Blanka Vas (SD Worx) outkicked Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) to take her first grand tour stage win on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The bunch was shredded to pieces by Canyon-SRAM on the long uphill drag toward the finish line in Sassari on Sardinia. Dygert started her sprint as the group rounded the final bend with about 150 meters to go, but Vas surfed her wheel and waited until the last moment to go into the wind and launch hers.

Vas had the pace to win by more than a bike’s length with Dygert claiming second and Liane Lippert (Movistar) taking third. It is Vas’ second WorldTour win in as many months after she claimed her first at the Tour de Suisse in June.

“I feel really good. It’s unbelievable, I didn’t think this morning that could win so I am really happy,” Vas said after the stage. “I had fun during the race and my teammates were cheering into the radio. In the sprint, I felt like they trusted me so I went for it.”

Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely in the bunch to keep her sizeable lead going into the last stage.

A hot day out

After a rest day to allow the peloton to travel to Sardinia, the Giro d’Italia Donne resumed Saturday with a 125.7km stage from Nuoro to Sassari in sweltering temperatures. While there was only one classified climb, the rolling terrain across the route made it an aggressive day with multiple riders attempting to get off the front.

There was relentless attacking from the start but the peloton wasn’t keen to let anyone go up the road. After over 40km of racing, there was one lone rider off the front with less than 20 seconds of an advantage.

With just under 50km to go, the attacks were still coming and Floortje Mackaij (Movistar) and Silvia Magri (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) had a go. The pair had around 44 seconds before Mackaij went off on her own, holding the peloton off until 25km to go.

Despite the repeated attempts to get off the front, nobody could snap the elastic and the bunch headed into Sassari looking for a sprint. The long uphill grind toward the line saw the peloton split apart under the pressure of Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM), leaving around 20 to contest the finish.

Sarah Roy did the last pull on the front, but Dygert found herself further back in the bunch and had to work her way through the gaps. Dygert got to the front just as the group was going around the final bend and launched her sprint along with Marianne Vos, who appeared to have a mechanical problem and eased up.

Lippert tried to come down the right of the road but she didn’t have the power to pass Dygert. However, Vas did and she stormed past the U.S. champion to take the win.