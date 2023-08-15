Giro d’Italia stage-winner Chad Haga to transition to gravel scene

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chad Haga, who joined the elite grand tour stage-win club at the Giro d’Italia in 2019, confirmed he will end his road racing career at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old revealed he will transition to racing gravel following a long and successful WorldTour career that took him to 12 grand tours, including two starts at the Tour de France.

“The end of the road,” Haga wrote on social media. “Then it’s time for me to move on to the next thing, which, as it turns out, is still racing bikes! This shouldn’t surprise anybody who follows my training (and my foray into gravel racing with The Traka), but I’m taking my talents to the gravel next year.”

Haga won two races in the arc of his road career that stretched from 2012 to 2023.

He won the prologue at the Tour of Elk Grove in 2013 when he was a budding pro at Optum p/c Kelly Benefit Systems fresh off an engineering degree.

It was his Giro stage win in the final time trial in the 2019 Giro that will stand out. With the stage finishing inside the Verona Roman arena, Haga beat back the likes of Victor Campenaerts, Thomas De Gent, and Damiano Caruso.

“When I began this journey as a full-time bike racer in 2011, I could only dream of what I might accomplish,” Haga said. “Now, so many years later, I have checked nearly all of the boxes, besides lots of boxes I couldn’t have imagined back then.”

Giro stage victory puts him elite company

Haga won the final time trial at the 2019 Giro d’Italia. (Photo: LUK BENIES/AFP via Getty Images)

Haga ventured to Europe with Giant-Shimano in 2014, where he stayed until the end of 2021. He joined Human Powered Health last year.

Haga, also an accomplished pianist, was also among several riders who were struck by a motorist during a pre-season training camp of then Giant-Alpecin early in 2016.

“This sport has given me so many experiences on and off the bike that will continue to shape me for the years to come. I have thoroughly enjoyed the racing family of [Human Powered Health] these last two years, and I will finish my season on the road as planned,” he said.

Like many retiring road pros, the gravel scene is offering some interesting opportunities to continue racing at a high level, but without the time and travel commitments of the European road circuit.

Haga said he is still outlining his gravel ambitions, but got a taste by racing in The Traka gravel race near his European base in Girona, Spain.

“It’s early going now, so I’m still defining what that’s going to look like, but I’m excited and nervous in a way I haven’t been before,” Haga wrote. “I’m praying for the right doors to open as I construct this project, as they have for my whole career.

“Thanks to everyone who has been a part of this adventure, and if you or someone you know may be a good fit to join me in this next phase, don’t hesitate to send me a message.”