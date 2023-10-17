5 Key Stages for the 2024 Giro D’Italia

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s grand tour route reveal season and the organizers of the Giro d’Italia showed off last week what they have in store for the peloton in 2024.

The 3,321km route was packed with plenty of interest and intrigue, including two time trials, gravel roads, and two ascents of the Monte Grappa.

In a slight change from previous years, the Giro organizer RCS has steered away from backloading the final week with most of the big mountain stages and spread the love a little more over the whole race. Meanwhile, there’s no time trial in the last week for the first time since 2016.

It’s still a challenging race with almost 43,000 meters of climbing across the full three weeks and plenty of pitfalls for any GC rider to stumble upon. Below are five key stages that overall hopefuls will be eyeing up in search of the maglia rosa.

Stage 6 — Viareggio to Rapolano Terme

Stage 6 of the 2024 Giro d’Italia takes in three gravel sectors (Photo: RCS Sport)

Distance: 177km

While there might have already been a summit finish in the bag already, stage 6 could throw a real spanner in the works for any GC rider. At first glance, it looks like a relatively straightforward affair with just two fourth-category climbs and a gradual drag up to the finish line, but look a little bit closer and there are three gravel sectors ready to catch out the unaware. They all come late on in the stage with the first arriving almost 130km in and after the first of the fourth category climbs. The second is not far behind and covers the length of the second fourth-cat ascent, with the last arriving within the final 20km. Though there are only just over 11km of the Italian white roads, gravel can be unpredictable and a mechanical, or a crash, could see a rider lose time in the overall classification.

Stage 7 — Foligno to Perugia

The opening TT of the race is also the hardest (Photo: RCS Sport)

Distance: 37.2km

Important stages are coming thick and fast for the peloton and there’ll be another mountain stage before the first week of racing is over, but first, they need to tackle the opening time trial of the race. There are two TTs in the 2024 Giro d’Italia, totaling just over 68km, but this one from Foligno to Perugia is the tougher of the two and the one with the potential to make some bigger gaps in the GC. Much of the 37.2km time trial is pan-flat with only a few tight corners matched with long straights. However, the ride comes with a sting in the tail that will have riders wondering if they should stay on their time trial bike or swap it out for a regular road bike with attachments. It’s a difficult finale, but it’s nothing like Monte Lussari and we may see more riders sticking with the TT bike like Jonas Vingegaard did in the final week time trial at the 2023 Tour de France.

Stage 15 — Manerba del Garda to Livigno

Stage 15 of the 2024 Giro d’Italia takes the riders over 2,000m (Photo: RCS Sport)

Distance: 220km

After an action-packed opening week, the 2024 Giro d’Italia dials back on the GC days, and stage 15 is only the second major mountain stage of week two. With two visits to over 2,000 meters as the race dips into Switzerland for one of the climbs before returning to Italy, this is almost certainly the most challenging stage of the race so far. Livigno is a well known destination for riders hitting up an altitude training camp — it was one of Annemiek van Vleuten’s favorite destinations — but it’s hardly ever featured in the Giro d’Italia down the years. In fact, this will only be the third-ever time that the climb to Livigno has featured in the Italian grand tour with 1972 and 2005 the previous two visits. Eddy Merckx won on the climb back in 1972 on his way to taking overall victory while Iván Parra won the 2005 stage to Livigno, soloing to victory by almost two minutes. On that day, José Rujano gained over a minute on his closest GC rivals while pink jersey Paolo Savoldelli gave away close to two minutes to the Colombian. With two climbs going well past the 2,000m mark, this stage could really shake up the overall classification.

Stage 17 — Selva di val Gardena to Passo del Brocon

There’s a lot of up and down on stage 17 (Photo: RCS Sport)

Distance: 159km

Though the previous day includes the Cima Coppi of the Stelvio, the brute of a climb comes so early into the stage that it’s unlikely to make too much of an impact on the GC. That’s not to say that it’s not a chance to make time, but the sawtooth profile of stage 17 is probably the first time we’ll see the fight for overall victory really explode. There are five classified climbs packed into the 159km route with the day setting out already at over 1,500m. With so much ascending packed into such a short day, we could see some riders daring to go out early in an effort to cause some chaos in the overall classification. Incidentally, this is the final summit finish of the race.

Stage 20 — Alpago to Bassano del Grappa

Stage 20 features two ascents of the Monte Grappa (Photo: RCS Sport)

Distance: 175km

The denouement of the GC battle at the 2024 Giro d’Italia comes with a double visit to the Monte Grappa. With a sprint stage in Rome on the final day for the second year in a row, this will be the last chance to grab the pink jersey or move up the overall standings. The stage is set up for explosive racing with a gently rolling opening half of the day before the Monte Grappa looms into sight. A long descent to the finish line after the second ascent will be just as important as the two climbs as some riders could lose a lot of time, or gain some. In 2010, Vincenzo Nibali used the descent off the climb to win the stage and jump into the top 10 — he eventually finished on the final podium. If the GC is in any way close when it comes to this stage, we should be in for a thrilling contest.