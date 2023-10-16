Milan Vader Tops Victory Podium 18 Months After Almost Losing His Life

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dutchman Milan Vader reached a milestone in what has been a remarkable comeback from serious injury, winning the queen stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi on Sunday and taking the race lead.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider crashed hard on stage 5 of last year’s Itzulia Basque Country, going over a guardrail on a descent and tumbling down a steep drop. He was reported as fracturing his spine in 11 places, as well as cracking eight ribs plus suffering fractures to his shoulder, collarbone, eye socket, and cheekbone.

He also perforated his lung and had a ruptured carotid artery which required stents to preserve his life. He spent 12 days in an induced coma.

“I crashed hard and ended up on the intensive care in Bilbao with fractures all over my upper body. The most critical at that time was that I also had some vein related problems, so my brain was limited time without oxygen,” he stated on social media three weeks after the accident.

“I basically had to learn everything from zero again. Also walking took some time. I’m super lucky to ‘walk away’ from this after this crash.”

Also read:

Milan Vader of Jumbo-Visma seriously injured in Basque Country crash

Milan Vader ‘basically had to learn everything from zero again’ post crash

Vader was able to return to racing last September but understandably has taken time to get back up to speed.

The former mountainbike specialist showed promising form in last month’s Tour de Slovaquie, netting third overall and taking the mountains competition, but Sunday’s result was his first race win since his fall and, indeed, the first victory of his professional career.

He attacked hard on the final climb to Nongla and beat the Frenchman Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) by two seconds, taking the race lead.

“This is a victory from the heart. After everything that happened, especially following my accident in the Tour of the Basque Country last year, winning is an incredibly special feeling. It means the world to me,” he said.

Sports director Maarten Wynants was blown away by the performance.

“I am speechless,” he said. “Olav [Kooij]’s win yesterday was a bit unexpected, but this is perhaps even more unexpected. We were aiming for a top-10 finish with Milan, as he was not fully fit.”

He’s exceeded those expectations now, and certainly those of the doctors who kept him alive a year and a half ago.

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won Monday’s fifth stage, and Vader carries his lead into Tuesday’s finale that features a first-category summit with about 40km to go.