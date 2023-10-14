Giro Donne Officially Relaunched as ‘Giro D’Italia Women’ after Organizer Overhaul

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Giro d’Italia Donne officially became the Giro d’Italia Women on Friday.

The newly rebranded grand tour was launched Friday by RCS Sport at the route reveal for the men’s 2024 Giro d’Italia.

Next year will mark the first season that RCS – organizer of the men’s Giro – will take control of the race. Recent editions were hosted by PMG Sport.

Commentary: Giro d’Italia Donne organizer disrespecting riders, fans by doing bare minimum in 2023

Officials confirmed Friday in Trento from the men’s Giro d’Italia route presentation that the course for the eight-day Giro d’Italia Women will be fully revealed in the coming month.

RCS Sport was able to reveal the new prize for the race Friday. A figure-eight “Infinity” trophy that riffs on the men’s “Trofeo Senza Fine” [“Endless Trophy”] will be awarded to the champion of the inaugural Giro d’Italia Women.

The Giro d’Italia Women also gets a new date for 2024. The race will start a little later into the summer than usual, running July 7-14.

The Tour de France Femmes, which typically races through the final week of July, is also re-scheduled for 2024. The ASO-organized French tour will take place August 12-18 to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics.

The eight-stage format for the 2024 Giro d’Italia Women is another change introduced by RCS after many years of nine- or 10-day editions.

The Giro’s new era will see a new rider top its podium for the first time since 2021. The now-retired Annemiek van Vleuten won the Giro d’Italia Donne in 2022 and 2023, and her exit from the sport opens the door for the likes of Demi Vollering and Italian racer Elisa Longo Borghini.

“This is a big moment for women’s cycling,” Longo Borghini said from the presentation Friday. “It’s emotional to see the video of the race and the new trophy. I hope one day to lift it as a proud Italian winner, perhaps wearing the Italian champion’s jersey.”