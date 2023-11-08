Celebrate cycling with Gran Fondo Hincapie

Thousands of cycling pros, celebrities, weekend warriors, and first-time riders find themselves lining up in excitement at the Gran Fondo Hincapie events that are hosted by George Hincapie and family. These cycling events are designed for all levels of riders and offer multiple course options at each location for everyone to enjoy. Each route has been mapped and tested by George himself so that there is no doubt that all riders will find the courses appropriately challenging and equally rewarding.

Gran Fondo Hincapie-Greenville Confetti Finish Line

The Gran Fondo Hincapie series originated in Greenville, South Carolina, but has now expanded to multiple cities including Chattanooga, Tennessee; Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania; Merced, California; and Bangor, Maine. Each location has something special to offer participants like the fall colors of the Blue Ridge Mountains or riding the stunning coastline of Maine in the summer.

Gran Fondo Hincapie-Greenville Junior Challenge

Attending a Gran Fondo Hincapie event weekend includes so much more than just riding your bike. Over the course of the weekend participants and their friends and family not only get to enjoy the Rider’s Expo but also the Family Fun Festival post ride. Riders and their guests are treated to free food and beverages at the Family Fun Festival on Saturday and guess what, it’s even kid friendly! This is a great place to make some new friends and celebrate your efforts from the day.

Confetti start at all of our Gran Fondo Hincapie events

No matter which city you choose to experience a Gran Fondo Hincapie event in, you are guaranteed an amazing weekend of cycling, making new friends, and one of the best post-ride parties you’ve ever been to. If you’ve been looking for The Ultimate Cycling Experience go ahead and get yourself registered for a Gran Fondo Hincapie event and while you’re at it, invite your friends and family because these events have something for everyone to enjoy!

Gran Fondo Hincapie-Lehigh Valley course which is created to be similar to riding in the Spring Classics which have a mix of gravel and road.

Outside+ member perk

Outside+ members receive Gran Fondo Hincapie bib shorts with their event registration. Find instructions on how to redeem this VIP benefit in the MyPerks section of your Outside+ account, or join Outside+ today.

Gran Fondo Hincapie-Bangor Start Line

2024 Gran Fondo Hincapie Event Calendar