Green Wave: EF Education-EasyPost Taps into Irish Boom for Future Success

The pink team is counting on a green wave next season.

EF Education-EasyPost is throwing its weight behind an Irish trio for 2024 and beyond, with this year’s breakthrough rider Ben Healy being joined by two highly promising compatriots.

Top under 23 talents Darren Rafferty and Archie Ryan have signed the dotted line with the U.S.-registered WorldTour squad, and seem set for big futures with the squad. Like Healy, they are strong climbers and have considerable GC potential, particularly in hillier events.

Together the trio are part of what EF Education EasyPost CEO Jonathan Vaughters refers to as the Irish WorldTour team.

Nice win by Archie Ryan today in Avenir. Been a long road back from injury for him. But he stuck to it and had faith in himself. Happy to have him with us next year. 🇮🇪 #irishWTteam — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) August 26, 2023

Okay, that hashtag is somewhat tongue in cheek but, with three Irishmen in the squad next year, that number is second only to the four Britons who will be part of the lineup.

Years after the squad nurtured Dan Martin in the first eight seasons of his career and also helped Ryan Mullen to progress in the sport, the setup is ramping up the Irish contingent.

Vaughters has banked on green. Given the quality of the trio, he might end up winning big as a result.

Healy: A ‘born and bred’ racer

Healy joined the squad prior to the 2022 season and has made big progress in his second year.

He clocked up 151 WorldRanking points last season. This time around, he’s amassed 1,456 points.

Things got off on the right track in March when he won the GP Industria & Artigianato in Italy, as well as taking a stage plus third overall in the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. But it was April and May when he really impressed, finishing as runner-up in the Amstel Gold Race and De Brabantse Pijl, and taking fourth in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

He then went to the Giro d’Italia where he won a stage in his grand tour debut, attacking 50km from the finish in Fossombrone and reaching the line nearly two minutes clear of the next riders.

A monumental ride from Ben Healy 🤩 The EF Education-EasyPost rider attacks solo from 50km out to win Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia 💪 📸 Cor Vos

🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/lJJ8iM7M8H — Velon CC (@VelonCC) May 13, 2023

He deliberately didn’t target GC, but netting third in the KOM classification was impressive.

Little wonder the team rushed to extend his contract, announcing a multi-year extension in May to someone it described as “a racer born and bred.”

Vaughters stated the team was “very proud” that Healy would stay put.

“It’s always extra special when a talent that comes to you in the beginning of their pro career achieves something special and that you’re able to keep him on the team. He’s a genuine, kind soul who’s a killer in the races but a selfless person in his day-to-day life.”

Healy’s season post-Giro has seen a little less consistency in results, with the fatigue of a heavy spring campaign plus his first Grand Tour appearing to leave him fatigued.

Still, he has had some other big rides. There’s his plus-four minute smashing of the field in the Irish road race championships, his runner-up slot in the 1.1-ranked Prueba Villafranca-Orgiziako Klasika in July, plus a storming solo victory on stage 3 of the Škoda Tour Luxembourg, as well as third overall.

Bennie my good man. Like a Leprechaun who stole a pot of gold from the peloton! Congrats @_BHealyyy #tourofluxembourg — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) September 22, 2023

Once his body absorbs the workload of this season he should step up another level, and could have a stellar 2024.

The climber and breakaway specialist is still just 23, and has the engine to win classics and big stage races.

‘Incredible metabolic values, incredible oxygen consumption and power values’

Ireland’s Darren Rafferty en route to fifth in the Under 23 time trial at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rafferty and Ryan are part of cycling’s ongoing push to discover the next big talents.

The likes of Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel set the current trend in the sport for finding them young, and have gone on to dominate cycling. Teams are eagerly scanning the under 23 and junior ranks, identifying the most promising and bringing them on board.

Rafferty is certainly one of those.

Still just 20, the Hagens Berman Axeon rider won the Strade Bianche di Romagna last year. This season he scooped the prestigious Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta-Mont Blanc stage race, was second in the Giro Next Gen, and placed fifth in the under 23 TT at the world championships.

Vaughters said there was initial contact last season with a more intense focus on him this spring.

“We brought him into our laboratory to test everything from metabolism to Vo2 max to aerodynamic qualities early in the year, and at that point, which was pre-Baby Giro, the decision was pretty much made to take him onboard because he showed incredible metabolic values and incredible oxygen consumption and power values,” he said.

“The only question we still had was that his results in junior and U23 races thus far had not actually been as incredible as his physiological values are. It turns out that the reason for that is that the races just weren’t hard enough. As soon as he went to the Baby Giro and went up the Stelvio, it became very apparent that actually his race results in that hard of a race absolutely match the lab results.”

As for Ryan, the climbing specialist shone in 2022 with stage wins in the Tour of Slovakia and the Ronde de l’Isard, plus fourth overall in the Tour de l’Avenir.

Archie Ryan guested with the Jumbo-Visma WorldTour team at the Skoda Tour Luxembourg 2023, netting sixth against the professionals on stage 3. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

This time around he lost most of this season due to a knee injury, but bounced back with a storming solo stage win in the mountains at l’Avenir, second in the under 23 Il Lombardia and first in the season-ending Coppa Citta’ Di San Daniele.

The 21 year old will now exchange the yellow of the Jumbo-Visma Development Team for the pink of EF Education EasyPost in 2024 and 2025, and over time should light things up in the mountains.

“Archie is a proven winner on mountain stages,” Vaughters said when announcing his signing. “He is punchy and explosive, a pure climber. He accelerates incredibly well and his five-minute power is great. He is someone who I view as a climber in the classical cycling sense of the word.”



Both new riders will meet up with the team in the upcoming training camps, getting fitted up for bikes and clothing. Healy will no doubt help them settle in, as well as providing important guidance as they make their debuts as WorldTour professionals.

“Ben is not just a mate, but he is an inspiration to young riders like myself,” Ryan said. “It has been really cool to see him develop on this pathway with the team, and that would be the goal to try and follow his footsteps. I know him from racing on the Irish team as juniors, and since then we have been good friends.

“We have the same friend group in Ireland and now live in Girona. So it is really exciting to follow him, and be joining the team.”

Vaughters will share that excitement.

Healy is making rapid progress, Rafferty and Ryan show big promise, and the ‘Irish WorldTour team’ is building well for a bright future.