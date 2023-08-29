Hello Orbea: Lotto-Dstny to swap from Ridley bikes in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ProTeam Lotto-Dstny is planning on moving on from Belgian bike manufacturer Ridley in 2024 to Orbea. Teams swap between manufacturers all the time. But the reason they’re doing is a bit more surprising.

First reported by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, riders allegedly felt they had to compete on an “old” time trial bike for “several years” due to delays in delivery of a new iteration. Team Lotto-Dstny has declined comment on the original story specifically, nor the speculation concerning Caleb Ewan.

However, team CEO Stéphane Heulot has this to say regarding the split:

“Our cooperation with Ridley will indeed stop by the end of the year. We will make the switch to a new bike brand. But not so much because we’re not happy about the quality of the Ridley bike. We’ve had 12 amazing years together with lots of victories. We choose for another brand because we want to improve financially. That is needed to keep our current squad. The team will be racing on Ridley till the end of 2023 and we want to get some more victories together this season to say goodbye in a beautiful way.”

The move to Orbea comes as a surprise as the WorldTour team has been linked in recent months to manufacturers such as Wilier and BMC. While the move brings Orbea back to the World Tour stage for the first time since 2019, it also ends one of the longest ongoing team-manufacturer relationships. Team Lotto-Dstny has been riding Ridley bikes since 2012.

The original deal between Lotto Dstny was set to extend to the 2026 season, but it looks like the team’s extensive testing of Orbea bikes sealed the deal according to HLN. Arnaud De Lie‘s decision to extend his contract to the end of 2026 was reportedly influenced by Lotto-Dstny’s decision to move to Orbea as well.

Orbea’s official statement on the news?

“No comment.”