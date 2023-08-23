Lidl-Trek signs history-making Canadian Holmgren twins as squad creates development program within WorldTour team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

History-making Canadian stars and twin sisters, Ava and Isabella Holmgren will step into the WorldTour next year after each signing two-year deals with Lidl-Trek.

The 18-year-olds made history for Canada earlier this year becoming the first riders from the country to win a medal at the cyclocross world championships, going one and two in the junior women’s race. Isabella, who also won the junior XCO title earlier this month, took the gold, while Ava came in just behind her to claim the silver medal.

Joining the pair as a WorldTour rookie is Britain’s Izzy Sharp, who is also stepping straight out of the junior ranks. Sharpe, who signed a three-year contract with Lidl-Trek, recently took a silver medal in the junior women’s time trial at the world championships and won the junior Gent-Wevelgem in the spring.

By signing three extremely promising young riders on multi-year contracts, Lidl-Trek is making a big investment in its future. The news of the trio of Women’s WorldTour contracts comes a day after the set-up announced the creation of a men’s development team.

Oh yes, we've got more news 😁 We're adding three exciting talents straight out the junior ranks to develop within our Women's WorldTour team 📈 🇬🇧 Izzy Sharp

🇨🇦 Isabella Holmgren

🇨🇦 Ava Holmgren 📰 https://t.co/KWbYRqB1EC pic.twitter.com/mGqp05b1pp — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) August 23, 2023

There is no similar announcement for the women’s team just yet, but Lidl-Trek is hoping to effectively create a smaller development team within its WorldTour squad.

“Women’s cycling is growing exponentially, but it doesn’t yet have such a deep calendar or clearly established levels which means it can be more difficult to find enough opportunities to develop under 23 riders on a separate program,” the team’s head of performance Josu Larrazabal said.

“At the current time, we believe it makes more sense to fit a development structure within our WorldTour program, which will allow the younger riders the chance to ride smaller races whilst surrounded by experienced professionals to help guide them. If the time is right and the characteristics suit them, these developing riders will also get a chance to ride WorldTour races on occasion.

“The way we are working, we know that we will reach the development goals for each team when the time is right. We will continue to grow the structure and race program, in line with the expansion of the sport as a whole, in the way that we think is right to achieve our goals. We will look for more non-WorldTour races and add them to our program.”

Development squads are a relatively new phenomena in women’s cycling with the UCI only officially recognizing them for this season. Most WorldTour teams do not have them yet with most working in a similar way to Lidl-Trek and choosing to develop riders within the elite squad, though a growing number of true devo teams.

Biggest-ever roster

Izzy Sharp took silver in the junior TT at the worlds (Photo: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Though the American team is destined to have its biggest-ever roster to date — with experienced French sprinter Clara Copponi also set to join the team for 2024 — there is still some wiggle room as most top-tier teams have been operating with a decent margin on the UCI’s upper limit on roster size.

Lidl-Trek has 16 confirmed riders for 2024 roster and there is the potential for more to come with the UCI allowing up to 20 riders with an additional two neo-pros allowed on top of that — which its most recent signings will be.

This year, the team was meant to have 15 riders on its roster for the first time since its debut in 2019. However, the decision not to replace Leah Thomas when she stepped away from racing in December due to a lingering back problem meant the team was cut back to 14.

With Ellen van Dijk on maternity leave for the whole season and Lizzie Deignan missing the first months of the year for the same reason and Tayler Wiles struggling with iliac artery endofibrosis, the team was operating with 12 riders for much of the year. This recent flood of signings marks a big change for the team in a year where supermarket chain Lidl came in, boosting its funding.

The team, aided by time trial world champion Van Dijk, has been building its talent spotting group in recent seasons in order to grow its young line-up.

“We have some reference races, like the Nations Cups, when the best riders from each country are racing. In addition to Ina Teutenberg, our DS, who knows the field very well, we have our Talent Scout Markel Irizar. Markel combines his role as a scout with his work as a part-time DS for the women’s team: symbiotic functions which improve both aspects of his work,” Larrazabal said.

“This year we had an additional help from Ellen van Dijk during her pregnancy. She was visiting some of the junior races in the Netherlands and suggested some riders for us to keep an eye on. Izzy Sharp had already been on our radar due to her good results in the Nations Cups, so then Ellen went to see her at some races and had a positive conversation with her.

“Isabella and Ava Holmgren came to us through our colleagues at the Trek Race Shop, from the MTB and CX scene. We got in contact with Isabella and Ava, and they were both interested to developing more on the roadside. We explained the development project to all three of the new riders and got to know them to confirm that they were all ready for this step and would fit well within the team.”