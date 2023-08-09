How an unscheduled toilet emergency wasn’t going to stop Mathieu van der Poel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Nothing was going to stop Mathieu van der Poel from striking gold Sunday, not even a very urgent trip to the toilet.

The Dutch superstar was lucky to be able to shake off a crash late to win Sunday’s enthralling and brutal elite men’s road race in Glasgow, but his lucky stars lined up even more so earlier in the race.

Just as protesters forced a race stoppage early in the race, Van der Poel felt an urging of the worse possible kind.

In an eery replay of his compatriot Tom Dumoulin in the 2017 Giro d’Italia, Van der Poel had to go. Urgently.

Unlike Dumoulin, who was forced to drop his draws in front of the entire TV viewing audience in a ditch on the side of the road, Van der Poel found some friendly fans who were more than willing to allow him to use their facilities.

Just call it divine intervention.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m now the first Dutch world champion in 38 years. It was a crazy day. But I have to go back to the middle of the race for the most important part,” Van der Poel told Dutch TV.

“I had to do a big massive ***. I had to knock on the door of a couple’s house along the course,” he recounted. “I really owe them and I would like to thank them so much. I couldn’t have carried on racing without their help.

“It was the biggest race of my life and it was so kind of these people to let me in their house and let me sit on their toilet.”

The fans were tracked down by the local media, who picked up the story and splashed it across the front pages.

The Daily Record, a Scottish tabloid, ran a full-page front-page photo, with the headline that read, “Thank poo very much.”

Protesters gave Van der Poel the break he was looking for

Van der Poel celebrates victory after a fan helped save the day early in the race. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

And it wasn’t just Van der Poel. Evidently, the entire Dutch team felt a call of nature.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, David Findlay said he was happy to help.

“I was standing in front of our house with my wife watching the race when the whole peloton stopped in front of us because of the protest,” Findlay told Het Nieuwsblad. “After some time, the Dutch national coach approached us, asking if some of his riders could use our toilet. And suddenly the entire Dutch team was waiting in our hallway to go to the toilet.”

The protesters, who had glued themselves to the tarmac, delayed the race for nearly one hour.

That offered plenty of time for Van der Poel to attend to his urgent necessities.

“All we did was offer a bit of hospitality, which we would always do,” Findlay told the Daily Record. “Any of the neighbours would have done the same thing. We did feel that it was a bit of an emergency because the team manager came first and asked if we could let one rider use the facilities, who I now take to be Mathieu van der Poel.

“He was such a nice guy and extremely polite and he was so grateful,” he said. “The next thing we knew there was another rider and then another and I think we had four of the guys from the Netherlands in.

“It’s all a bit surreal to be honest, as we’re aware of what a massive race it was and the incident with the protesters made our home a real focal point in world news for an hour or so.”

There are no hard and fast rules on how to handle nature’s call during a road race. Riders will typically make “pee stops” early in the stage if they have to. It’s not unheard of riders to relieve themselves on their bikes when the action heats up.

Attending to No. 2 is a much more delicate matter, however. Most riders will do whatever they can to hold off until the finish line, but like Dumoulin learned in the 2017 Giro, when you have to go, you have to go.

Just like Dumoulin, who was able to hold on and win the pink jersey, Van der Poel was able to rejoin the race. Hours later, he attacked with less than two laps to go, and became the first Dutch world champion since 1985.