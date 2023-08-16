How Andreas Leknessund went from Arctic Race volunteer to one of Norway’s top Tour de France hopes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ALTA, Norway (Velo) — The Arctic Race of Norway starts Thursday with Andreas Leknessund lining up as defending champion.

The 24-year-old Norwegian’s come a long way in a very short period of time, with some calling him Norway’s best hope for Tour de France success in the coming years.

Less than a decade ago as a wanna-be teen-aged racer, he worked as a volunteer at this four-stage race across the fiords and forests of northern Norway.

On Thursday, he will line up with the No. 1 starting bib, and a future as bright as the midnight sun that lights up the arctic skies nearly 24 hours a day during the summer months.

“Especially for me, I grew up around here, and I this is the race I was watched as a kid,” Leknessund told Velo. “Ten years ago, as a 15-year-old, I was working in the race as a volunteer. I did the junior race three times, and now as an elite race and winning the race, it’s a special story.”

At a skinny teenager, Leknessund he would help out tearing down the barriers at the finish line, and stand in awe of his racing heroes like Thor Hushovd or Alexander Kristoff.

Flash forward to 2023, and he’s one of the star names in this unique race that carries the peloton to Nordkapp on Sunday, the northernmost paved road on continental Europe.

“I know how special it was for me as a kid to see these professionals in the race, and now I am here now as the defending champion,” Leknessund said Wednesday. “I know what it’s like to be on the other side of the fence.”

Leknessund grew up in nearby Tromsø, and will headline Team DSM-Firmenich against the likes of former winner Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Team Q36.5), and others.

Racing to Europe’s most northern paved road at Nordkapp

The Arctic Race of Norway features four days of racing inside the Arctic Circle. (Photo: by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last summer at the 2022 Arctic Race — in what was a precursor to his breakout Giro d’Italia this spring that saw him ride in the pink jersey for much of the first week — Leknessund beat back Tour de France stage-winner Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech) to win his first GC crown in his budding pro career.

Racing and training in the Arctic Circle is nothing new for Leknessund, who says he has to keep one eye out for reindeer and moose that roam the expansive landscapes when he trains in his hometown.

Now based in Oslo, he will join the up-and-coming Uno-X team for 2024, and will give the Scandinavian team extra depth as it hopes to earn another wild card ticket back to the Tour after its success debut in July.

“We will see how the program will look like, and let’s hope we can do the Tour de France,” he said. “I expect I will continue for the next few years, going for stages in stage races.

“Many of my friends are riding there, and it’s a super professional team,” he said of Uno-X. “It makes sense for me right now.”

Leknessund held on to finish eighth overall in the Giro, and after hitting 27th in his Tour de France debut in 2022, the future is bright.

Up first is a title defense at the Arctic Race of Norway.

“It’s very special for me to be racing here and to show the guys in the peloton my home region,” Leknessund said. “You don’t see so many moose, but you really have to watch out for the reindeer.”