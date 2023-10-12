How Bora-Hansgrohe Snatched Away Primož Roglič: ‘We Could Tell He Was Not Really Happy’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič and his high-voltage move from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe is the biggest coup of the 2024 transfer season.

How did it happen, and why did Jumbo-Visma let the rider who helped the team’s rebirth slip away?

Bora-Hansgrohe owner and manager Ralph Denk said things moved “very quickly” once he got wind of a possible merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step late during the 2023 Vuelta a España.

“I heard from the rumors of the possible merger from Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma in the final week of the Vuelta. I listened as well very closely to the interviews of Primož,” Denk said. “I can sense he is not really happy anymore.”

Also read:

Things cascaded in real-time in the matter of a few weeks to result in the signature last week on a multi-year deal to join the German-based team.

The kitchen was getting crowded at Jumbo-Visma, and Roglič later told journalists that he was already considering leaving the Dutch squad when he found out he would not be going to the Tour de France in 2023.

And after the team found itself in a complicated situation at the Vuelta a España, with Kuss climbing into the leader’s jersey, Roglič’s frustrations grew by the stage. When it became obvious that the team would finally rally around Kuss, Roglič felt hemmed in by team politics.

That was the opening Denk was looking for.

“It is understandable that Jumbo-Visma is looking forward for the leadership with Jonas Vingegaard. He’s young, he’s a two-time Tour de France champion,” Denk said in a media call. “On the other hand, Primož was not really happy with how things ran at the Vuelta.

Denk, who had his radar up, could read the tension boiling inside the Jumbo-Visma bus.

With Vingegaard earning outright leadership to go for a third straight yellow jersey next season, Roglič knew if he wanted a guarantee of going to the 2024 Tour, he would need to leave Jumbo-Visma.

Denk came calling, and Roglič answered the phone.

“I asked him and he was happy to talk,” Denk said. “From the Vuelta, things went quite quick, and we were able to achieve it until [last week] with the final signature of him.”

Not Red Bull: Bora-Hansgrohe had money in the bank

Roglič has been a cornerstone for Jumbo-Visma in its rise to the top. The team will feel his absence in 2024. (Photo: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Many wrongly assumed that Red Bull — the global marketing and energy drink giant — was behind the Roglič coup.

Indeed, Roglič was spotted going to the Red Bull performance center in Austria in late September, an event that triggered reports that he could be considering joining Bora-Hansgrohe.

The German team does have close links with Red Bull, which backs its development program and its own performance center, as well as helped transition ski mountaineering protege Anton Palzer to elite road racing in 2021.

“For sure I can confirm that the deal with Primož is not funded by Red Bull,” Denk said. “It’s funded by us, not by additional sponsors or current sponsors.”

Breaking news: Bora Hansgrohe confirms Primož Roglič will join the team for 2024.https://t.co/SaHbXUyy3v — Velo (@velovelovelo__) October 6, 2023

Denk is the first to admit that Bora-Hansgrohe does not operate with the same budget as super teams like Ineos Grenadiers, UAE, or Jumbo-Visma, which all run on $40 million per year and more.

But some shrewd bookkeeping saw the German manager with a slush fund full of extra cash for just this kind of opportunity.

“Our economic balance was quite positive in the last years, and we had some money in the bank,” Denk said. “That money we used for this deal.”

In fact, Denk confirmed that he was trying to lure Roglič to his team for nearly a decade.

Much is made about how Jumbo-Visma plucked the former ski jumper from relative obscurity and signed him to the WorldTour in 2016.

Denk also offered Roglič a deal, but back in 2016, his team — then called Bora-Argon 18 — was still at the second-tier ProTeam level. It wasn’t until 2017 and the arrival of Peter Sagan that Denk and his “Band of Brothers” hit the big time.

“I can confirm the meeting eight years ago in the beer garden in Salzburg,” Denk said. “We placed an offer as well, and yesterday in my office, I found this offer again. It’s a really nice story. The offer is bigger than it was eight years ago. If you add a ‘zero’ to the number, it is not enough.”

Denk also stayed in touch with Roglič over the years.

Managers and sport directors are constantly chatting to rival riders, just in the off chance that someday they might be able to recruit to their team.

Denk and Roglič’s already close relations were key to pushing it across the finish line.

“Our chances were quite good,” Denk said of sizing up the deal. “We had a chat already eight years ago, and we kept small talks and meetings in the races these past years. We are in the same philosophy.

“And we are not also not so far away from his home country in Slovenia, and the south of Germany where we our base is just three hours,” he said. “All the small parts generated a bigger picture, and I think this is the reason he took the decision for us.”

Waiting for the signature: The tense closing days

See you in July. Roglič and Pogačar on the podium at Il Lombardia. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Denk has been around long enough to know that the deal wasn’t done until there was a signature on a contract.

Roglič was still under contract with Jumbo-Visma, and they needed to unravel that contract to open the way for his arrival.

Jumbo-Visma gave the green light on Roglič’s departure, and the deal was signed less than two weeks ago.

Ironically, talks of a merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step — one of the key reasons that instigated Denk’s opportunity to snag Roglič — died a quiet death just days after the papers were signed.

Other teams were hovering as well, including Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar, and Lidl-Trek, all teams desperate for a Tour-caliber rider like Roglič.

Denk held his breath until the deal was done.

“To realize when he truly coming was when the signature was there, and that was the last days,” Denk said last week. “Otherwise it’s not confirmed. I am a businessman, and there is nothing done until the deal is signed. A handshake is not enough anymore in the modern world.”

Roglič will give Bora-Hansgrohe near-equal footing to these two grand tour juggernauts going into the 2024 grand tour season.

In fact, there hasn’t been such a high-profile move of a proven and reliable grand tour winner since Alberto Contador left Astana to join Saxo Bank at the height of his powers in 2011.

The move is also a huge “get” for Denk and his ever-improving Bora-Hansgrohe squad.

The departure of Sagan at the end of 2021 marked a transition in the team from being stage-hunters and classics challengers to racing for the biggest grand tour prizes.

Victory at the 2022 Giro d’Italia with Jai Hindley was a breakthrough. Roglič’s arrival will push the team’s ambitions even higher.

“After the departure of Peter Sagan, it’s the next milestone for us. He’s one of the best riders in the world,” Denk said. “Primož won more or less every race of the season of 2023. We are looking forward and I am also proud that Primož takes the decision with us.

“I think it’s a big boost for our whole team, for the riders and staff. In all the meetings I’ve had with him, he’s inspired me on many different things,” he said. “It’s more of an add-on, and I am supper happy to tell you this news.”

It all started with a drink in a beer garden in Salzburg nearly a decade ago and a few well-placed phone calls over the past few weeks.