How Does Jumbo-Visma Square Wout van Aert’s Giro d’Italia Dream with Its Tour de France Defense?

Jumbo-Visma could be facing the prospect of a Wout van Aert-size void at the 2024 Tour de France.

It’s a hole so significant it could flatten the tires on Jonas Vingegaard‘s Tour title defense.

Can the Dutch dominator square its Belgian superstar’s personal ambition to change up his calendar and focus on the Giro d’Italia with its over-arching goal of a third-straight victory at the Tour de France?

Or does a team that prides itself on its “winning together”, forward-thinking approach have to reign in Van Aert’s Italian dreams?

“The Giro d’Italia is my main goal.” After an initial flurry of rumors, that’s what Van Aert told Mundo Ciclístico last week of his 2024 wish list.

Jumbo-Visma hasn’t confirmed any schedules for 2024, but the cobbled classics, Giro d’Italia, and Olympic Games are likely to form the three peaks in Van Aert’s ideal training program.

And for the first time since he debuted in 2019, the Tour de France won’t likely feature in the all-terrain terror’s schedule.

With Van Aert out of the picture and Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to retire with heart issues, Jumbo-Visma would be left short of two key rouleurs for its royal rumble with Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel, and its own former frontman Primož Roglič.

“Wout is one of the best teammates I have had supporting me over the past three years,” Vingegaard told DR.dk last week. “Wout is good on all terrains, even in the mountains and he can make a big difference. But we also lose a great helper in Nathan.”

The two burly Belgians chaperoned Vingegaard toward both his Tour de France titles and formed the muscling core of Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France assault.

“It would be nice to get some to replace them, but they’re also very difficult to replace,” Vingegaard said. “It will be exciting to see what the team does.”

So what does the team do?

Giro or no?

Van Aert can win green jerseys and ride Pogačar off his wheel, all in the same race.

Van Aert is signed with Jumbo-Visma through 2026 and is one of the squad’s prize assets.

Only Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, “home” sprinter Olav Kooij, and a handful more enjoy such elevated status at the Dutch crew.

Jumbo-Visma will want to keep Van Aert sweet and might find trouble if it tamps down his dream to try something new.

He’s already trimmed his CX program to peak better for the cobbled classics, and looks intent on pushing “refresh” on the “same old” calendar he’s worked through for all five of the years he’s been with the squad.

Team boss Richard Plugge asserted to Wielerflits that Van Aert and Jumbo-Visma won’t work out its grand tour calendars until team camp in December.

Plugge and his henchmen could well give Van Aert the space to head up what seems likely to be a raw and rookie team at the Giro, and knowing “WvA”, he’ll score a few stages along the way.

Yet Jumbo-Visma will still feel pressured to take Van Aert to the Tour, too.

What team would want to risk losing Van Aert’s Swiss-knife skillset for the drool-worthy ding-dong with Roglič, Pogačar, and Evenepoel? Especially when it’s the squad’s first season without Roglič, an exit that totally shifts the dynamic of the squad and puts added pressure on the slender shoulders of Kuss.

Yet Van Aert has huge ambitions at the Olympics and road worlds as he looks to capture some of the elusive one-day headliners missing from his otherwise huge palmarès.

He’d likely come out of his first grand tour double totally fried for his gold-rainbow push and fuming at his employer.

Jumbo-Visma has got a deep bench, and could instead send new recruit Matteo Jorgenson or Slovenian workhorse Jan Tratnik to Le Tour and leave Van Aert on the couch through July.

But let’s face it, Van Aert is in some ways irreplaceable, particularly for a maxed-out Tour de France that features gravel, more climbing than ever, and an all-star selection of podium contenders.

Jumbo-Visma and its stake at the top

There's no room for complacency at Jumbo-Visma in 2024.

Jumbo-Visma has already staked its claim at the top of the sport with its 2023 feats. Any potential sponsor would be salivating at the chance of seeing its logo on Van Aert and Vingegaard’s shirts.

Yet nonetheless, 2024 is a must-win season for Plugge’s project as it looks to tie down a replacement for its outgoing backers, Jumbo.

No investor wants to put its wedge into a team seen past its prime, after all.

“The more successful one season, the more uncertain I become about the next. There are plenty of examples of teams that reached a peak, after which things only went downhill,” team director Merijn Zeeman told Met Open Vizier.

A couple of stage wins from Van Aert at the Giro will add only small silverware to Jumbo-Visma’s sizable trophy cabinet in comparison to a third-straight Tour de France.

And should Van Aert skip the Tour and roar fresh into an Olympic or worlds victory, will potential team backers really care for the Belgian in his sky-blue national jersey?

But again, you gotta keep the big riders happy.

Like Roglič showed, if you don’t keep them sweet, they head for the exit door. Van Aert is a long-term investment rather than a one-season-stand and has got to be cared for.

Solving the calendar conundrum

Jumbo-Visma will have to work out how to square Van Aert's personal ambition with its TdF goal.

Jumbo-Visma has gotten into a good habit of winning things with its methodical approach to training and piledriver force in the peloton.

The brains in the service course and directors’ chairs completed an unlikely team turnaround when the squad won its first grand tour with Roglič in 2019, and blew the doors off when it pummelled Pogačar in the Alps at the 2022 Tour.

In short, Jumbo-Visma seems to make most things work.

The 2024 season could see Van Aert give the Dutch team a whole new conundrum to wrangle over.