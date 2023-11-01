How Far Could Wout van Aert Go in a Grand Tour?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma pushed back overnight on reports that Wout van Aert is bound to race next year’s Giro d’Italia.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Tuesday that Van Aert would be making his Giro debut in May to race for GC — the link to the story has since been removed — and team boss Richard Plugge told Wielierflits no plans are yet in place for 2024.

While the report might be a bit premature, it’s an intriguing option for Van Aert and his 2024 calendar.

Could a rider like Van Aert, known for his brute power and raw ambition, ever win a modern grand tour?

At first glance, no.

Van Aert is simply too big and brawny to hang with the pure climbers like Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard in a grand tour.

And the Giro especially is always one for the climbers. With its trademark brutal final week, even a slimmed-down, lean-and-mean Van Aert would have a hard time hanging on for the win.

A podium? Sure, anything is possible with a rider of Van Aert’s qualities, but even that would be a stretch. Let’s take a look:

Van Aert not the first brawler to see GC hype

A generation ago, riders like Sagan and Cancellara were hyped as possible GC candidates. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

This wouldn’t be the first time that a cobble-basher was hyped for GC potential.

Fabian Cancellara and even Peter Sagan were, at different times of their respective careers, promoted as possible grand tour material.

Looking over the years, there hasn’t been a bigger, classics-style rider capable of winning the grand tours in nearly a half century.

The last one perhaps was Francesco Moser, and he only won one Giro, thanks in part to a course tailor-made for his style of racing in 1984 that was long on time trials and short on climbs.

Moser was the beast of his day, capable of winning such races as Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, Il Lombardia, and a host of time trials, one-day races, and stages.

Sound familiar?

Van Aert is built of similar stuff, and he’s shown in the past few editions of the Tour that he’s capable of riding much deeper into the mountains than any riders such as Cancellara at his prime.

Just look at the past few editions of the Tour. Remember when Van Aert rode up and over the Ventoux in 2021, or rode like the wind over the Col du Galibier as a key member of the raid that caught out Pogačar in the 2022 Tour?

With the “Giro light” on tap for 2024, perhaps Van Aert could race it for the first time, but racing for the pink jersey is a stretch.

Two relatively long time trials — the first at 37.2km and a second at 31km — could bolster his chances.

Though there is a relative lack of brutal climbing stages, there is still plenty of vertical packed in across three weeks that would make life very difficult for a rider of Van Aert’s build.

Van Aert can climb, no one’s doubting that. In the three editions of the Tour he’s arrived to Paris, he’s finished 20th, 19th, and 21st, respectively.

It’s more a question what he stands to gain from trying to do it.

With the Giro coming just three weeks after Paris-Roubaix and the big classics push, it’s hard to imagine Van Aert could rebound in time to be fresh enough for the action-packed first weekend of stages to open the 2024 Giro.

And there’s plenty of unfinished business at the classics for Van Aert, who still has yet to win a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix.

Why would he want to try to trim down to suddenly become a grand tour rider in time for the 2024 Giro at risk of losing his raw power when he still needs to check off some major career boxes?

What might be behind a possible detour into the Giro for 2024 would be perhaps some interest in rewriting the script for next year.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport 🇧🇪 Wout van Aert will be at the start of the #Giro! 🔥 The Belgian would be the leader from the team and a top 5⃣ in the general classification would be a target! 😮 What do you think of GC Van Aert? Can he battle for a GT top 5⃣? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kMadDN2ZKv — Domestique (@Domestique___) October 31, 2023

Since he barnstormed onto the scene in 2019, Van Aert has largely followed the same blueprint every year, with the classics, the Tour, and the worlds all stacked up like pressure-filled dominoes.

With the Olympic Games in Paris and a chance to win the gold medal, Van Aert might opt to race the Giro, skip the demands and pressure of the Tour, and have a clearer and smoother approach to the Olympic Games and world championships.

Though he’s still only 29, Van Aert admitted he wasn’t as sharp this season as he typically is. Perhaps a change wouldn’t hurt.

The Belgian superstar turns 30 next season, and while he’s showing now signs of declining, time stops for no one.

Jumbo-Visma wants another yellow jersey

Van Aert taking a pull during the 2022 Tour de France on the Hautacam. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Before trying to reinvent himself as a grand tour rider, Van Aert needs to claim a few more monuments first.

If he does race the Giro, he’d likely take a page from Mathieu Van der Poel, who barnstormed to a stage win and the pink jersey to open the 2021 edition, and then rode without pressure chasing more wins.

Every rider loves racing the Giro, and having Van Aert at the Italian grand tour in 2024 is just the kind of big name that organizers need and hope for.

Winning it is a pipe dream, and finishing a top-5 is – meh – why bother?

Van Aert doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody.

If he races the Giro, it would be part of the journey to bigger and better things. And if he could punch into the top-5, well, why not? But Van Aert isn’t going to be looking like Robert Gesink any time soon.

If Van Aert prefers to race the Giro, Jumbo-Visma might let him do it, but the team would still want his presence, experience, and brute strength at the Tour de France.

Vingegaard is going for yellow jersey No. 3, and the team won’t want to risk not having Van Aert, especially with Nathan Van Hooydonck retiring due to health problems.

A gravel stage at the end of the Tour’s first week is also ideal for Van Aert, and there’s no better preparation for the Olympics and worlds than racing the Tour.

Who will cover the team’s bases at the Giro?

Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman already confirmed the team won’t be chasing a repeat of its historic grand tour sweep in 2024.

With Primož Roglič heading to Bora-Hansgrohe, the team will certainly have a hole in its GC leadership plan for the Giro. Sepp Kuss also confirmed that he will likely race the Tour and return to the Vuelta a España as the defending champion.

It’s also unlikely that Vingegaard would race the Giro, but there is that very slim possibility he might take up the challenge of the Giro-Tour double.

More likely, riders such as Steven Kruijswijk, Wilco Kelderman, or Attila Valter will take the mantle of GC leadership at the Giro.

Plugge said the team’s racing calendars will be finalized during a series of team meetings in December.

Van Aert will certainly race the Giro someday, and perhaps even next year, but he won’t be racing for the win. Or even a top-5.

Van Aert will be sticking to what he was born to do.