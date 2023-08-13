How finding a better work-life balance helped new world road race champion Lotte Kopecky thrive

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — In a week where her trade teammate Marlen Reusser dramatically quit the TT, citing mental health behind her reason to do so, new road race world champion Lotte Kopecky said finding a better work-life balance has helped her flourish in recent seasons.

Kopecky has been riding a wave of success of late. The Belgian smashed through the classics, winning Omloop Het Niewsblad and a second Tour of Flanders, but it’s this summer where she really hit her peak with a surprise ride onto the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift podium.

The fun hasn’t stopped at road success, and she notched up two track world titles last week in the elimination and points races. The road race world title is a big cherry on an already tasty cake. Having put the bike before everything in the past, Kopecky has focused on taking the time to enjoy the moments when she isn’t riding either.

“It’s a progress of years, I think. I really listen well to my body and how it feels and what kind of physical training I need. I’ve found a very good balance between training and having more fun off the bike,” Kopecky said. “It’s the mental part. Before, it was bike, bike, bike, and since the last two years I really want to be good on the bike, but I also want to feel good off the bike, and that has helped me grow as a person.”

On the bike, it has been the best season ever for her, but she has had to deal with a lot off it. In March, her older brother Seppe died suddenly, and she described how she was racing “with two” when she went on to win Nokere Koerse just a few days later.

Kopecky is generally quite reserved, even in her biggest moments but she was unusually reserved in her post-race flash interview. Riding her bike has been something of an outlet for Kopecky over the last few months.

“It has been a hard year. I also worked really hard, and this winter was a really hard winter and we trained really well. When these things happen, it can go one of two ways. You can stay at home and sit on your sofa, or you just get out and get the work done. I chose the second,” she said.

Lotte Kopecky celebrates on the podium (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Kopecky is just the fourth Belgian woman to have won the world title and the first to have done so since Nicole Vandenbroeck did it in 1973. Kopecky has long been the sole hope for the Belgian women’s team of taking a road race world title, but the expectation on her shoulders has been growing as each year has passed.

She was the overwhelming favorite for this year with a course that really suited her and a season palmarès bulging with victories. Once a very shy and reserved rider, Kopecky has learned to deal with the pressure of expectation.

“I was really relaxed before the race. I knew I was the top favorite for the race, but I couldn’t change anything about it,” she said. “I could start to get stressed and send myself into a downward spiral. It is just how it is. It’s not something that has happened to me for the first time this year and the more you get into these situations, the better you can handle it.”

Kopecky had come close to taking the rainbow jersey 11 months ago in Wollongong, Australia, but had to settle for the silver medal. She was the fastest finisher of the leading group and looked destined for the rainbow jersey until a surprise attack from Annemiek van Vleuten saw the win go to the Dutchwoman.

After the race, Kopecky was clearly frustrated but it was not a result that burdened her in the intervening time.

“Not so much because I was not the strongest last year in the race, and it was due to the circumstances that I got into the position to race for the world title. Then Annemiek went in the final kilometer and it was a smart move. We just hesitated and it was our own fault,” Kopecky said. “Today, I felt really good, and I felt I was one of the strongest riders in the race. You really feel like you’ve earned this and not because of how the race is going tactically.”

Lotte Kopecky is congratulated by Belgium teammate Julie Van de Velde (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Though she possesses a strong sprint, the Tour de France last month showed that Kopecky would not take the gamble and wait for a gallop to the line when she knew she had the legs to drop her rivals. Belgium did not set out to overly control the race for Kopecky but the team around her did a solid job to keep the race together for the 27-year-old.

After putting in a few testing attacks, Kopecky made her killer move on the final lap, tracking down Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig — who had struck out earlier in the lap — before dropping the Dane to go solo to the line. In the end, she won by just seven seconds but it was plenty enough for her to enjoy the moment as she rode down the finishing stretch and celebrated across the line.

“I attacked Cecilie on the steep [climb] but then I was thinking if she was holding something back to close me back on the next climb or if she was done. It was painful because the race was exhausting. Once I was over this final climb at 1.6km, I thought I just have to stay upright,” she said.

“I think in the last years we have to be honest, Belgian cycling for women was not good enough. We can see the last years we are making progress and our young riders are getting stronger. I’m also very proud with how the team rode today. I had full confidence from the federation.

“When I had to change bikes someone was there to help me so I could save some energy. Sanne Cant did an effort to make sure the gap wasn’t growing too much, and for almost the whole local lap there was Justine Ghekiere who was keeping the pace so [Elise] Chabbey didn’t go too far. Two years ago, this would not have happened. It will only grow but I think the results will come later. I hope it will inspire a lot of girls and then they will start to dream.”