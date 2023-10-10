How Does Remco Evenepoel Rate His Season? ‘I Don’t Give It 10, but Rather 8.5 to 9’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Only COVID and a capitulation in the Pyrénées stopped Remco Evenepoel scoring a perfect “10” this season.

Evenepoel told Het Laatste Nieuws that dissapointments at both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España downgraded his estimation of an otherwise bombastic ride through the pro cycling season.

“I consider this season not completely successful. I lack a podium place in a grand tour. Which means I don’t give my season a 10 out of 10, but rather an 8.5 to 9,” Evenepoel told HLN.

Only “the big three” of pro cycling – Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič – top Evenepoel in the UCI rider rankings for 2023.

Evenepoel defended his title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, won the time trial world title, and dominated both the UAE Tour and Clásica San Sebastián.

But his palmarès for the year could have looked a lot different.

Soudal Quick-Step’s all-swinging superstar believes only his COVID-forced exit prevented him from beating Roglič and Geraint Thomas as the Giro d’Italia.

“We’ll never know, but … I think I would have won,” he said of the May grand tour. “I recorded numbers ​​I never achieved before, even from during my successful 2022 Vuelta a España.”

‘I cracked physically, but also mentally’

Evenepoel blew in the Pyrénées.

There was no room for Evenepoel to speculate on this red jersey defense though.

His capitulation in the French Pyrénées put him into the gruppetto and way out of GC contention at the recent Vuelta a España.

“I thought I had the same [COVID] symptoms as in the Giro. I thought, ‘crap, I’ve got it again’. But it wan’t so,” Evenepoel said of the day that totaled his chance at resisting the Jumbo-Visma steamroller.

Evenepoel attributed his Spanish-accented jour sans to a suboptimal training cycle through summer.

While Jumbo-Visma’s crusher collective of Vingegaard, Roglič, and eventual winner Sepp Kuss amassed big miles through the Tour de France and at Vuelta-focussed training camps, Evenepoel was traveling or tuning his one-day legs for road worlds.

Simply put, he let his base fall away.

“We studied everything carefully and we think it was because of that difficult preparation,” Evenepoel said of his day of punishment in the Pyrénées.

“That day it all became too much for my body. It said ‘stop’. My head wanted to, but my legs no longer followed. I cracked physically, but also mentally. I took the day off, which upon reflection worked wonders because the next day I was back to my old self. Very weird.”

Do three stage wins and the king of the mountains jersey replace a spot on the classification podium of a grand tour?

Not in Remco’s world.

“This year could have been even more impressive without the COVID infection in the Giro or with better preparation for the Vuelta,” he said.

French roads to the Tour de France

Evenepoel has committed to Soudal-Quick-Step for 2024. (Photo: Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

There was a ripple of concern through Belgian media for Evenepoel’s Tour de France hopes when he lost almost 30 minutes in one hundred mountainous kilometers this summer.

Does the 23-year-old have the mentality for the melting pot of stress that is the Tour?

The Tour de France remains top of Evenepoel’s program for 2024 nonetheless. He committed to Soudal Quick-Step in the wake of the “mega-merger” drama and is already sketching out how the next season will look.

The 23-year-old hopes a later start and more racing on French roads will see him good for throwing haymakers with Vingegaard, Roglič, and Pogačar in July.

“I’ll definitely race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, do UAE Tour as a ‘warm-up’ and Paris-Nice for more serious preparation,” Evenepoel said.

“I also want to add La Flèche Wallonne and Amstel Gold Race to my list of achievements one day, but I don’t know if that will be before next year. Perhaps removing the Giro from the program will offer more room to race in March or April. We’ll see.”