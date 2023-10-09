‘I have no intentions of stopping:’ Chris Froome Confirms he will Race in 2024, and Puts Target on Tour de France Return

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chris Froome confirmed he will keep racing in 2024, and a return to the Tour de France is at the center of his plans.

Despite a rough and tumble campaign marked by exclusion from the 2023 Tour squad, the four-time Tour winner said he’s committed to racing next season.

“Even though I am not up there winning like I am used to doing before my crash, but I am still enjoying racing my bike,” he told FloBikes. “I have no intentions of stopping.”

Speaking to FloBikes at the Tour of Hainan in China this weekend, Froome confirmed that he’s going to continue with Israel Premier Tech for at least the 2024 season.

Froome was back to racing this week in China in his first competition in late July since being snubbed at the 2023 Tour by Israel Premier Tech.

Also read:

His absence triggered questions about his future not only with the team but also in the sport.

As the most successful grand tour rider active in the bunch right now, with seven grand tour victories, Froome continues to struggle to find the winning form ever since his devastating crash ahead of the 2019 Tour de France.

“It’s been a difficult season for me this year,” Froome said from China. “Obviously having worked hard to try to get into the Tour and missing out on a that. I had to reset a little bit and go back to the drawing board on a few things.”

Froome tweaks position: ‘I was far off from my previous position in the Sky/Ineos days’

Froome, 38, says he’s improved his position on the bike to relieve lower back pain. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old revealed that he tweaked his riding position and returned to a setup that was similar to what he raced on during his golden years at Team Sky/Ineos from 2011 to 2018.

“I made a few changes to my bike position. I found that I was quite far off from my previous position in the Sky/Ineos days, and I am feeling much better on the bike,” he said in China.

“The biggest thing was I was struggling with my lower back before the Tour. I had a lot of lower back pain,” Froome said. “I found the cause of that was how I was sitting on the bike. Somehow changing teams, my position changed somewhat. I am finally sitting back in my old position again.”

Chris Froome crashed today on an uphill when another Rider took out his front wheel but he said he’s OK with just a bloody forearm #TOH2023 — Gregor Brown (@gregorbrown) October 8, 2023

Froome hadn’t raced since the Czech Tour in late July, and will race the Japan Cup later this month to close out 2023.

“I put in some good work before coming here. I got a little bit ill on the travel coming over here. I enjoyed training and to finish this last part of the season,” he said. “I am really looking forward to see where I can get to.”

Froome crashed over the weekend on a descent, but was not seriously injured. He finished 63rd overall behind GC winner Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellín-EPM).

Tour de France at center of ambitions: ‘I am going to make that my focus’

Froome, shown here in 2022, remains the most successful grand tour rider active in the peloton. (Photo: Getty Images)

For 2024, Froome said it’s all about returning to the Tour de France.

He’s the first rider who’s won four yellow jerseys but did not go on to win a fifth one.

Froome admits he won’t be challenging the likes of Tadej Pogačar or Jonas Vingegaard any time soon, but he still believes he can impact the Tour.

First he needs to earn his spot.

This year, Israel Premier Tech left him off the eight-rider selection, and both sides traded barbs publicly, but Froome refused to make further comment.

Instead, he says he’s already focusing on next season and punching his ticket back to the Tour.

“Very much so,” he said when asked if he wants to return to the Tour. “I am going to make that my focus for next year.

“I hope to have a proper buildup in the first part of the season going toward the Tour, and make that my big objective,” Froome said.

“I am going to target a lot more the week-long stage races. Maybe stay away from some of the one-day races,” he said. “Some stage races with back-to-back mountain stages would be a good test for me and see where I am for the Tour.”

Injuries and fallout from his 2019 crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné continue to dog him, but he insists his passion pushes him on.

Froome hasn’t won a race since the 2018 Giro d’Italia, but he still believes.

“For me personally, I just love racing, and I love doing what I am doing,” he said.