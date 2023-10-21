Is Bora-Hansgrohe Up to Task of Delivering Primož Roglič? ‘Our Goal is to Win the Tour de France’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič and his move to Bora-Hansgrohe sets up the tantalizing Tour de France clash with former teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Sepp Kuss next summer.

Now that the ink is dry on the blockbuster deal, will Bora-Hansgrohe be able to step up and deliver?

“Our goal is to win the Tour de France some day,” said Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk. “It’s a personal dream, and this was the chance to take one of the biggest contenders. He is not the only one. We need luck, a super strong team, and we need a top performance from Roglič.”

The German-backed team is known for punching above its weight.

In 2022, it joined the elite grand tour club with victory at the Giro d’Italia with Jai Hindley.

Yet this summer’s Tour revealed how far Bora-Hansgrohe still has to go. Hindley won a stage and surged into the yellow jersey in stage 5, but later slipped back to seventh.

That’s still a promising result for the ever-improving Australian in his Tour debut, but that experience served as a stark reminder of the harsh pecking order and depth of the Tour.

The arrival of Roglič will immediately give Bora-Hansgrohe a yellow jersey contender and will catapult the team up the hierarchy.

“It’s already a nice feeling to be a real contender for the whole team,” Denk said in a media call. “That gives the whole team, not just the riders but the staff, an extra push, to inspire everyone.”

Will that be enough?

Building out the back room: Vila back, top trainer signs on

Bora-Hansgrohe always punches above its weight. The arrival of Roglič means the entire organization must up its game. (Photo by Marco Bertorello/Getty Images)

It takes more than a star rider to win the yellow jersey. As Denk suggested, an entire organization needs to be wired to maximum efficiency to squeeze everything out for three weeks in July.

With back-to-back victories with Vingegaard, Jumbo-Visma is now the leading expert at Tour de France optimization across an organization. Bora-Hansgrohe will have some catching up to do.

Some of the pieces are already in place.

The team has a longtime association with Specialized and has its own performance center backed in part by its partnership with Red Bull.

Denk admits that the team does not operate on the same financial level as Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, and Jumbo-Visma.

Riders tend to gravitate toward the big-money teams with the promise of having full support of technical, nutritional, and training tools as well as a budget for high-altitude camps and wind-tunnel sessions.

Denk confirmed that new sponsors are not coming on, and revealed that he used savings to sign Roglič to the multi-year deal.

“For sure, I can confirm that the deal with Primož is not funded by Red Bull,” Denk said. “It’s funded by us, not by additional sponsors or current sponsors. Our economic balance was quite positive in the last years, and we had some money in the bank. That money we used for this deal.

Coaching and training are key elements to Tour success.

Last week, Denk confirmed Bora-Hansgrohe will bring Roglič’s longtime coach Marc Lamberts across for 2024.

Patxi Vila, who left Bora-Hansgrohe to become head of performance at Team Movistar four years ago, is back for 2024. Longtime leadout man and all-around bad-ass Shane Archbold is retiring, and will stay on as a new sport director in 2024.

“We will create a good environment and performance structure,” Denk said. “Now I am expecting from our team now to support Primož, and this was a key point from him.”

That additional back-room support could be key as it takes on the established wheel-houses at Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates.

Can Bora-Hansgrohe deliver the riders to support Roglič?

Hindley won a stage and wore the yellow jersey in 2023. Will he slot into a support role now? (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

One key negotiating point for Roglič was to have outright leadership, and he will see that at Bora-Hansgrohe.

After being left off the Tour de France roster at Jumbo-Visma in 2023, Roglič was already thinking about finding a new opportunity. The team’s eventual support of Sepp Kuss to win the Vuelta a España in September only spurred to execute his high-profile departure.

According to Denk, Roglič did not insist on bringing any additional riders with him.

“Right now we have 30 riders, and that was not part of our negotiations,” Denk said. “It was not super important for Primož. Our main argument was that we believe in him. We still believe in him, and that was the key factor for him to sign with us.”

Now that he’s arrived, how will a Bora-Hansgrohe team look like for Roglič?

Even before the Roglič deal materialized, the team was already moving some pieces. Sam Bennett, Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek), Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates), Ide Schilling (Astana-Qazaqstan), and Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ) are already leaving.

Top riders, such as Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla), Sam Welsford (DSM-Firmenich), and Filip Maciejuk (Bahrain-Victorious) are signed on for 2024.

For years, Bora-Hansgrohe and its “Band of Brothers” motto raced to chase classics, win stages, and hunt breakaways, especially during the Peter Sagan heyday.

The mentality shifted a bit with Hindley during the 2022 Giro, but the squad will need to be fully committed to Roglič if he expects to have any hope against Vingegaard and UAE’s Tadej Pogačar.

And what about the existing GC riders, such as Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov?

Denk said those issues will be hammered out.

“We always have a great roster, and we can use the team to play with the tactic situations,” Denk said. “Our calendar is quite huge, maybe too huge, and too many races, so we have to cover a lot of races. We can make a good plan when we can respect the individual goals of some riders and with the goals of Primož as the highest priority.”

Denk said he still wants to see the final route for the 2024 Tour before plotting potential grand tour rosters. A balanced Giro route with two time trials could see Vlasov or Hindley go for the Giro, and Roglič having a clear shot at yellow.

“We will take time to sit together, to speak with the whole team, and find a good balance. I am super optimistic we can find this balance,” Denk said.

Rather than ruffle feathers, Denk is convinced that Roglič’s arrival will lift the level to everyone inside the organization, riders and support staff alike.

“It was important for me to be transparent on the current roster and those guys who are already in front. The feedback was quite positive from these guys. I believe it a big push for the whole team,” Denk said.

Peter Sagan lifted the squad when he joined in 2017. Denk is hoping for the same impact with Roglič.

“He is really a personality, and he can inspire our team,” Denk said. “His professional attitude is even more than his talent, and this is very exciting.”

Excitement is one thing. Performance on the road is what counts.

The countdown to the Tour de France begins now.