Is Jumbo-Visma Too Strong? Riders, Teams ‘Fed Up’ with Grand Tour Dominance

If you’re a fan of Jumbo-Visma, Sepp Kuss, and the team’s grand tour sweep, these are the best of times.

The Dutch outfit completed the unprecedented treble in 2023 with victories in the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España, and did it with three different riders.

Amazing, right?

Well, it is, unless you’re a fan of or a racer on any of the other WorldTour teams trying desperately to eek out room for success.

“A lot of guys are suffering and are a bit fed up, but that is what it is,” Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën) told Eurosport. “Jumbo are a level above almost everyone else in the race right now and I think it’s going to force a lot of teams to go back to the drawing board this winter and try to catch up.

“I think all of us, all the other teams, have some work to do,” Warbasse said. “Whether we like it or not, they are the best, they have every right to win every stage.”

That sentiment sums up the mood for many coming out of the Vuelta, and those comments came before the blockbuster revelation that Jumbo-Visma is exploring a possible merger with classics powerhouse Soudal Quick-Step.

The 2023 Vuelta was a sign and symptom of what’s right and wrong in the peloton right now.

Jumbo-Visma brought its three “aces” to the Spanish grand tour, with Kuss, Giro winner Primož Roglič, and two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard all lining up in Barcelona. It almost seemed a question of which one of them would win, and that’s exactly how it played out, with the team eventually sweeping all three podium places.

Team boss Richard Plugge defended the team’s way of working, and pointed out that the team’s riders were recruited and developed within its structure, rather than be hired out already as established stars.

“We looked at other teams at the beginning, and we created our own way of working. Here we try to do it with everybody on the team, with our ‘total cycling,'” Plugge told Velo during the Vuelta. “We try to get the best out of every component pf the team. Sky was a good example for us, and probably other people are looking at us now. We try to get better every year, and already now, we are busy thinking and planning about 2024. We are also looking at this year, what we did wrong, and what we can do better.”

Those words will put the chill on many team managers across the elite men’s WorldTour.

Jumbo-Visma’s dominance also extends into the spring classics and the sprints, with riders like Wout van Aert, Christophe Laporte, and Olav Kooij dominating in other moments across the calendar.

The team’s steady rise from the ashes of the now-closed Rabobank team began with the arrival of Roglič, who quickly gave the team grand tour legitimacy. Tadej Pogačar’s Tour victories in 2019 and 2020 seemed to herald a new era, but Vingegaard stepped up and topped the Slovenian two years in a row.

Memories of Team Sky a decade ago

Is Jumbo-Visma too good? Some suggest as much. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

With Kuss also emerging as a grand tour threat, the team looks poised for more dominance.

Jumbo-Visma’s chokehold at the top reminds many of Team Sky from a decade ago, when the UK team won seven editions of the Tour de France within eight years with four different riders.

“We saw this with Team Sky as well when they arrived. They began to innovate. I think that was good for cycling because in the end, we all had to push ourselves,” said EF Education-EasyPost sport director Juanma Gárate. “The difference is now we already believed that we are at a certain level. I don’t want to tell you that we’re comfortable. Far from it because we continue to evolve, but we thought that we were at that level to be competitive.

“In the end, we see that, no, there are still differences, and we’re still already starting to run out of resources,” Gárate told Eurosport. “We’ve seen that they aren’t only dominating the Giro and the Tour, they are dominating the Vuelta, and that is leaving very few options for smaller teams.

“They are making it very difficult for us, and the morale of riders is also going down.”

And that’s the top WorldTour teams talking. It’s even bleaker for the second-tier ProTeam squads, which managed to win one stage during the 2023 Vuelta with Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) in stage 7 in a surprise sprint finish.

Jumbo-Visma’s growing dominance has sparked yet again talk of a salary cap and budget regulations so that teams can compete on a more equal economic playing field.

Right now, there are no hard rules or guardrails putting limits on how much a team can spend, though Jumbo-Visma does not have the WorldTour’s largest budget.