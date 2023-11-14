Is Sean Quinn America’s Next Breakout Rider? ‘I Got My Teeth Kicked in a Few Times’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

U.S. men’s road racing is riding a generational rising tide these days and Sean Quinn is hoping to catch the next wave.

Just consider the following: Sepp Kuss winning the Vuelta a España, Neilson Powless lighting up the Tour de France, and Matteo Jorgenson, Quinn Simmons, Kevin Vermaerke, and Brandon McNulty all shining on Europe’s biggest stages.

Who’s next?

Quinn is hoping to elbow into the headlines even more in 2024.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider hit some important milestones in his sophomore season in the WorldTour.

He debuted at the Vuelta a España to complete his first grand tour, put another full WorldTour season into his legs, and won his first pro race with a stage at the Coppi e Bartali race in Italy.

“I got me teeth kicked a few times this year,” Quinn told Velo. “I think this Vuelta has given me a lot of perspective of where I am at this stage of my career.”

Also read: Sean Quinn sprints to maiden pro victory in Italy

A bit of an all-rounder who can climb and packs a strong finishing kick, Quinn hopes to continue to develop his racing skills and aim for more wins in 2024.

The 23-year-old Quinn grew up riding and racing in the canyon roads around Los Angeles, and was a top junior on the USA Cycling development squad.

He is another graduate of the Hagens Berman Axeon talent factory, where he raced for three seasons under the tutelage of Axel Merckx and the team’s development staff before joining EF Education-EasyPost in 2022.

“I was racing for the US junior national team, and I reached out to Axel, and he got me on board. Hopefully I did him proud, Quinn said.

After two solid seasons in the WorldTour — Quinn will stay with EF Education-EasyPosts going into 2024 — he pushed through a challenging edition of the 2023 Vuelta that was packed with lessons.

“It’s been a long ride. I think every day brought a different challenge, but in general, happy to finish it off,” Quinn said of the Vuelta. “It’s been a great experience and I really learned a lot.”

Quinn made the most of each opportunity this season, and won a stage at Coppi e Bartali in Italy during the same week that saw teammate Ben Healy also win a stage and finish third overall.

“It’s quite a relief to get this first win to be honest,” Quinn said in March. “I’ve missed out on a few opportunities in the past, so it feels great to finally get that win.”

Chasing Remco: ‘Hopefully one day I can just do more than just hang on’

Sean Quinn rode into the winning break in stage 14 at the Vuelta in his grand tour debut. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

EF went to the Vuelta with a mix of ambitions, and Quinn was cut loose in the second half to chase breakaways.

With the GC all but locked up by Jumbo-Visma, the only real action was the battle for the breakaways and the hunt for stage victories.

Quinn had a front-row seat to just how hard it is to ride into the winning breakaway at one of the high-stakes grand tours.

“I think people underestimate how difficult it is to get into a break,” he said. “Most people turn on the TV with two hours to go with maybe a couple of random guys they’ve never heard of out there. But these days, the breaks are so hard to get into. At this Vuelta, sometimes it’s taken two hours before the break sticks.

“And you’re just burning all your matches in the first two hours of the race,” he said. “If you miss the move, and then you’re just hanging on to wait for the gruppetto to form, and if you make the move, you’ve already burned most of your matches. So you’re just trying to survive out there.”

Quinn rode into the winning move in stage 14, but he ran into a revenge-bound Remco Evenepoel, who rode Romain Bardet off his wheel to win the stage.

“The day I got into the break, I was out there with Remco and Bardet, and with those long climbs, I just didn’t have a chance,” Quinn said.

“I’ve raced with Remco since I was junior, it’s nothing new getting ridden off the wheel. Of course, it’s a cool experience to be up at the front of the race. Hopefully one day I can just do more than just hang on.”

Quinn on Kuss: ‘It’s great for US cycling’

Quinn raced his first grand tour in 2023. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Quinn was also cheering on compatriot Kuss, who became the first U.S. male since Chris Horner to win a grand tour.

“He’s just a great guy,” Quinn said. “Sepp is a bit older than me, so I didn’t grow up with him racing. I’ve done a few training camps with him, and every race we do together we talk in the peloton. We have a lot of mutual friends, and we both went to CU-Boulder, so we know a lot of the same people.”

Like many of his peers, Quinn says he feels part of a new generation of up-and-coming American riders making an impact on the elite men’s peloton.

Kuss’s grand tour victory could be just the start as this generation rides into their best years.

“I think it shows that we’re not completely out of the game,” he said of the Vuelta win. “At the same time, it’s really random what kind of things can spark a wave. Maybe one viral video of a crash at the Tour de France could do more for cycling in the U.S. than a guy winning the Vuelta. You never know.

“Of course, I hope it inspires some kids. In general, it’s great for USA cycling.”

It’s a bit of irony that as a new generation comes into its prime that the U.S. domestic road racing scene is at its perhaps lowest ebb since before the boom in the 1970s.

With Human Powered Health closing and the Amgen Tour of California off the WorldTour calendar, many of the U.S. domestic road teams and races have slowly shuttered over the past half decade.

Quinn knows how lucky he was to land at EF Education-EasyPost in the WorldTour in 2022.

“The pathway into the WorldTour is a lot more difficult,” he said. “We used to have a lot of good U23 teams or even domestic pro teams, and now it’s down to just one or two.

“It’s just so hard if you don’t get on that one team to justify go and racing for a French team, and you don’t know the language,” he said. “The pathway is not clear in Europe. I know a lot of my friends who did that route – going to Europe on their own – and that’s a lot more challenging than what I did.”

Not that he’s in the WorldTour, he’s determined to stay there. And starting adding up the wins.