Is this the best Adam Yates we’ve ever seen?

MONTRÉAL, Canada (Velo) — On raw numbers, Adam Yates has equaled his best season ever but there’s more to it than that.

On Sunday, the UAE Team Emirates rider outkicked former teammate, and soon-to-be teammate again, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal. It was his fifth win of the year, matching his previous best season in 2019.

Dig down a little further, though, and it’s much more impressive.

All five of Yates’ victories this season have come at WorldTour level, from his season-opener at the UAE Tour to his impressive win over his brother Simon on the opening day of the Tour de France.

Add to all of that, his first-ever grand tour podium at the Tour de France and second at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Yates is enjoying a bumper season. He’s hoping that he can add one more to the W column this season and make it the best season yet.

“It’s been a really nice season so far. When the team sets out a plan, you have something to focus on and really dial it in, it makes a big difference,” Yates said in his post-victory press conference. “Already in October last year, the team had a good plan of what they wanted me to do. It’s been a good season, but it isn’t over yet and hopefully, I can get one more and then I can say it’s my most successful season.”

Yates turned pro back in 2014, alongside his brother Simon, with Orica-GreenEdge. There was plenty of hype around the move, particularly as they’d opted not to go with Team Sky like many of their compatriots, with Adam’s second-place finish at the Tour de l’Avenir and Simon’s stage win and podium finish at the Tour of Britain, both in 2013.

Adam’s career got off to the stronger start, but it is his twin brother that has hit the biggest heights thus far, winning the Vuelta a España in 2018 and finishing on the podium of the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

After joining Ineos Grenadiers in 2021, Yates enjoyed moments of success but his opportunities to shine were fewer and far between than they had been at GreenEdge. There was thought he was putting himself in for more of the same when he signed a three-year contract with UAE Team Emirates, beginning this season, but the move has seen him flourish.

At the start of the season, he was given plenty of opportunities to race for himself and away from the team’s main leader Tadej Pogačar. When the pair linked up at the Tour de France in the summer, Yates proved to be Pogačar’s most important support man and, at times, looked stronger than the Slovenian.

For Yates, the success has been about setting firm targets and allowing him the space to prepare for them.

“When the team has a plan and they know what they want from you, it makes it easier to plan. Not just the racing schedule, but the training,” he said. “When you go to altitude, when you do a load of things. I’m pretty organized back at home so it was perfect for me that the team knew already what they wanted from me.

“Already before I signed, when we were talking, that was always the idea. They were pretty clear what they wanted from me and that has worked out so far. Hopefully, in October there will be another plan for me, and we can keep working and keep trying to win bike races together.”

On top form

Adam Yates made a grand tour podium for the first time in 2023 (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

It was a tough day out at the GP de Montréal with rain hammering down as the riders set off from the Parc du Mont Royal shortly after 10 am. UAE Team Emirates made its intentions for the win pretty clear, putting its team to work midway through the race to marshal the peloton.

By the time the race reached the final lap, the front group had been thinned out to a select few riders thanks to some real pressure put on by Yates’ teammates Rafal Majka and Brandon McNulty. Yates made his move with a little over 10km to go, followed by Sivakov.

The gap was never that big to the chasing group behind, but it proved to be just enough to keep it at bay. Having dropped Sivakov at one point, the duo came to the line together with Yates outpacing the Frenchman in a sprint for the line.

“I don’t mind the rain. When it starts to rain, half the bunch don’t want to be there, so it makes it a lot easier. The conditions aren’t easy but if you’re ready for it and you’re ready to suffer then it’s no problem,” Yates said of the day. “We were ready as a team, we knew what to do, and with a couple of laps to go we started to set the pace and it was perfect.

“It’s a super hard race with the distance and the meters climbing so there’s never really a point where you feel good. You feel maybe I can try something but then you never really know how everyone else is feeling. Even on the last lap when I attacked, I didn’t feel great, but the guys did a good job of setting me up, so I had to try, and it worked out well.”

Yates jetted back to Europe on Sunday evening, hot-footing it out to the airport almost immediately after the race. The reason for his eagerness to leave was not just his dislike of press conferences but to ensure he was back in time to hit up the season-ending Italian classics, concluding with Il Lombardia.

The Italian monument has been a happy hunting ground for Yates in the past with a third-place finish in 2021. The Bury-man appears to be in the form of his career so far, making him a big favorite for the win in Como next month.