L39ion’s Ty Magner and Kendall Ryan win in Indy as American Cycling’s Danny Summerhill clinches the American Crit Cup title

IU Health Momentum Indy was the site for the American Criterium Cup penultimate race. The course was just over a kilometer long, featuring a long straight drag on the back side and a tight corner three. And unlike the first night of IU Health Momentum Indy, the overnight rain knocked down the heat and humidity, making the afternoon racing much more agreeable to athletes and fans.

The Women’s Race

With ACC leader Paola Muñoz of the Miami Nights fulfilling national team duties in Chile and her lead insurmountable, ACC attention focused on who would fall in line behind Kim Lucie in the sprint competition, where second through sixth were all riders tied at 50 points. ButcherBox Cycling p/b Look’s Rachel Plessing would step up and win all three intermediate sprints, placing her firmly in second place in the standings.

Plessing, however, only a 50-point lead over third, and with 50 points remaining, she’ll need to capture at least a few points in St. Louis to ensure she holds the second place.

As we’ve seen all season, with the women racing at the peak of the day’s heat, except for a few attempts to break away, with L39ion’s Skyar Schneider making the only real effort to do so, the race again came down to a field sprint. Heat has been a significant factor this year. It has tempered much of the action as riders limit exertion as temps reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit. It makes a perfect scenario for sprinters, however. Kendall Ryan of L39ion of Los Angeles outclassed the group in a commanding sprint to the line ahead of teammate Schneider and Marlies Mejias Garcia of Team Twenty24.

Heat has been an issue all season.

Women’s ACC P/1/2

MUÑOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 580 CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 465 RYAN, Kendall: L39ION of Los Angeles 396 SCHNEIDER, Sklyar: L39ION of Los Angeles 394 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 334

Full results.

Women’s ACC P/1/2 sprint

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 185 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 100 BRECK, Holly: DNA PRO CYCLING 50 RYAN, Alexis: L39ion of Los Angeles 50 KIRCHMAN, Leah: Denver Disruptors 50

Full results.

The Men’s Race

With the Men’s squad of the Miami Nights sitting out the race, this became Danny Summerhill of American Cycling Group’s opportunity to lock up the ACC win. He would need to finish fourth or better to secure enough points that Alfredo Rodriguez couldn’t catch his lead.

Ward and McQuirk

As temperatures cooled towards the evening, the men’s race had an utterly different vibe, with a break of six almost immediately setting off to change the typical field sprint narrative. The gap waffled between 13 and 23 seconds all race before the peloton got serious in chasing with American Cycling Group, not wanting to lose the chance to secure Danny Summerhill’s win in the ACC, driving the pace. Ultimately, the break was doomed as the sprinters called up to their riders to stop working to force a catch and eventual field sprint. However, Miami Blazers’ Tanner Ward and ButcherBox’s Evan McQuirk didn’t get the memo and were the last holdouts after a long race in the lead. These two made heroic efforts, but ultimately, the group harried them down at over 30 mph.

It looked like an almost perfect setup for the entire L39ion squad. Still, as we’ve seen all season, Summerhill and his teammates Jordan Para and Jaime Castañeda would prove spoilers, and Summerhill would take the win of both the race and the ACC series.

However, in the last corner, Summerhill would be pinched on the inside of the final corner and took a line over a curb and outside of the cones that highlighted the exposed corner. It was the fast line, no doubt, but was it legal? After a protracted decision process by USAC officials, Summerhill would be relegated to fourth behind the finishers the fast line took him around. This ruling would give L39ion’s Ty Magner the win, followed by ACG’s Jamie Castaneda in second and Miami Blazer’s Brandon Feehrey in third.

Summerhill clinched the ACC title.

Yet, in an almost made-for-tv drama, that fourth place would give him a 102-point lead. With just 100 maximum points left in the series, this secured his win ahead of the last race at Gateway Cup. Summerhill has secured the win in both Overall and Sprint competitions, and with their consistent top placings, American Cycling also takes the team competitions.

Men’s ACC P/1

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 602 RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 500 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 312 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 301 MAGNER, TY: L39ION of Los Angeles 281

Full results.

Men’s ACC P/1 sprint

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 150 HERNANDEZ, Michael: ACG 85 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 55 CARPENTER, Robin: L39ION of Los Angeles 45 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 40

Full results.

The last race of the American Criterium Cup was Sunday, September 3, at the Gateway Cup’s Giro Della Montagna in St. Louis, Missouri.

Recap