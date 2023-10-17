Jasper Philipsen Tops 2023 Victory Tally with 19 Wins: ‘I Like to Win’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s been a season to remember for Jasper Philipsen.

He dominated the sprints in the Tour de France, snagging four stages plus the green jersey.

He landed one-day success in the Classic Brugge-De Panne and Scheldeprijs, as well as five 1.1-ranked events.

And he clocked up stage wins in races such as the Tirreno-Adriatico, the Renewi Tour, the Baloise Belgium Tour and now, this week, ran riot in the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

His four stage triumphs there lift him to 19 successes in 2023, marking him out as the most victorious rider contesting the WorldTour calendar.

That’s a serious amount of bubbly sprayed over the course of eight months.

“I like to win,” the Belgian powerhouse said this week during the Tour of Turkey. “Every win is nice. I’ve also been second a lot of times in the past so I know how important it is to win.

“I reached most of my goals and I can look back to a successful season.”

Comparing Philipsen to the other big name riders, his 19 success tops the 17 triumphs of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), plus the 15 of Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič (both Jumbo-Visma).

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is next on 13.

Those are, of course, GC riders rather than bunch sprint specialists.

His fast-twitch muscle fibers are completely different to their grand tour-contesting physiologies, with Vingegaard and Roglič winning the Tour and Giro, respectively.

Still, the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider delivered a staggering year. His achievements also dwarf those of the other sprinters.

Olaf Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) is the next best of the final-kilometer specialists, his dozen wins falling a full seven short of Philipsen.

Soudal-QuickStep’s Tim Merlier (11 wins), Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny, (10) are the only others in double digits, but simply don’t compare.

The only rider globally who does is the all-rounder Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medellín-EPM). His tally is 20 wins but given that most were in national races or 2.2 events, Philipsen has had by far the better year.

It might look easy for him, yet he says it is anything but.

“Now it looks like it goes by itself but it’s not like that,” he explained this week.

“It’s always really hard to win a race on every level. I’m very happy that I had a very good season.”

He can certainly call it that.