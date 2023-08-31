Jonas Vingegaard, Demi Vollering, Tadej Pogačar, Lotte Kopecky lead Vélo d’Or nominations

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard, Demi Vollering, Tadej Pogačar, and Lotte Kopecky are among the names in the running for the prestigious Vélo d’Or award at the end of this year.

French sports newspaper L’Équipe unveiled the 20 riders nominated for the prize that celebrates the best cyclists of the year.

This year is the second time that female riders have their own category after the award was criticized its lack of female representation. Annemiek van Vleuten won the 2022 award, beating Lotte Kopecky and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

The main award, which is now specifically for male riders, has been around since 1992. Remco Evenepoel won last year’s men’s prize, ahead of Wout van Aert and Pogačar, to become the first Belgian in over a decade to get it.

Evenepoel has been listed again this year, along with Tour de France winner Vingegaard, and yellow jersey runner-up Tadej Pogačar. Jasper Philipsen, who dominated the sprint competition at the Tour and took the green jersey, has also been named.

Others on the list of nominees include Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Tom Pidcock, Primož Roglič, Mathieu van der Poel, and Adam Yates.

Vollering and Kopecky lead the women’s nominees as two of the dominant riders of the season. Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes and became only the second woman to win the Ardennes triple this season.

Kopecky took three world titles earlier this month, one on the road and two on the track, as well as retaining her Tour of Flanders title and taking a surprise podium at the Tour. SD Worx dominates the 10 nominees with Marlen Reusser and Lorena Wiebes also listed.

The soon-to-be-retired Van Vleuten is also in the running, and Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Alison Jackson has been nominated. Kasia Niewiadoma, Juliette Labous, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Gaia Realini are also among the names.

https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1697177697703575928?s=20