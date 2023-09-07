Julian Alaphilippe: ‘It was a difficult year with not a lot of success’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

QUÉBEC, Canada (Velo) — Julian Alaphilippe wants to end his 2023 with a bang.

Though there were some highlights for the Soudal Quick-Step rider, such as a stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, this year was blighted by more challenges after he injured his knee in a crash at the Tour of Flanders.

The difficult start to the season came off the back of an injury plagued 2022, which resulted in heavy criticism from his team boss Patrick Lefevere, and he wants to get himself back to winning ways.

“It was a difficult year for me with not a lot of success. It was also an important year to learn a lot. I think that after the last season, I wanted to do everything I could to come back on my level this year and it is what I did,” Alaphilippe said Wednesday. “For the results, I also have to be patient and continue to work hard like I always did.

“I hope to do a good end of the season and to have some success. This is all I can say, that I am really motivated and I do everything I can to come back at my best level.”

Also read: Here’s why the Canadian races matter

Alaphilippe is in Canada this week for the Grands Prix de Québec and Montréal, which take place Friday and Sunday respectively.

It is the first time since 2019 that he has attended the pair of WorldTour races.

On a good day, Alaphilippe could win either race but he’s not sure of his true form after taking a lengthy break from racing following the worlds in Glasgow last month. However, he hopes to at least use the races to springboard him into better shape for the final races of the season, including Il Lombardia.

“I was super happy to come back at Plouay. It was a difficult race with 260k and lots of climbs and it was super hard. I felt directly that I missed some rhythm so I think that the two races here and the Tour of Luxembourg will be super important for me to take some power in the legs and I want to enjoy it. It is super nice to be here and we will see about the result,” he said.

“I had a break after the worlds so the form at Plouay wasn’t crazy last week but I was really happy to start racing. I am also super happy to be back here. I know I am not 100 percent but I hope to increase the shape until the last race of the season. I hope to be already better than last week, here. We will see.”

Alaphilippe: ‘I will never give up’

Alaphilippe hopes to finish off 2023 on a strong note. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

While the last two seasons have been difficult for Alaphilippe, he has been determined to take something positive them. They have been an opportunity for the 31-year-old to learn about what he wants and how he approaches his racing.

Victories are still important for him, all bike riders want to win, but the process is also a key part of it.

“I learned a lot of things, not only about cycling. It is a mix of a lot of things and it is important for me to take it with me and to enjoy myself on the bike and to continue to work hard and come back at my best level. It’s not only one thing, it’s a mix of a lot of things,” Alaphilippe said.

Also read: Can Lefevere salvage Quick-Step’s cobblestone crew?

“My way of racing, it’s my way to do cycling. I will never change. The only thing I can say is that I take time to put a little bit less stress and pressure on myself because I always want to win and I always want to be at my best level and you realize that it is not possible after some complicated moments and this is something that I learned. It’s not always like you want,” he said.

“I took a little bit some steps back to think about my health first and to enjoy myself. I always work as much as I can to be on the best shape that I can and the success comes after that. I have to still be passionate and I never give up. I will do my best to win again.”