Jumbled Visma: ‘Mega Merger’ Would Reshape the WorldTour, but at What Cost?

This year’s “silly season” is like a head-bangers ball in the wake of the reported merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step.

The music never stops.

Riders, staff, sponsors, and equipment providers are all fighting for a spot at the table in what’s a wild and ever-changing game of musical chairs with ongoing merger negotiations.

One source told Velo, “I’ve never seen anything like it in 20 years in professional cycling.”

It’s not yet clear if the merger deal will happen in time for the 2024 season, but according to sources and media reports, everything is moving at full-speed ahead.

There are so many moving parts that it’s not just Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma that will be impacted, but dozens of other riders and teams as well.

What is the end game?

It’s perhaps more accurate to call it a takeover than a merger.

Most of the riders, staff, and material sponsors at Jumbo-Visma will remain. Team CEO Richard Plugge and lead sport director Merijn Zeeman will remain at the top of the helm, according to media reports.

With Jumbo’s exit leaving a massive hole in the Dutch-backed team’s budget, coupled with perhaps some interest from Soudal Quick-Step owner and Czech billionaire Zdeněk Bakala to make some moves, the merger seems more driven by money than any sort of sporting advantage.

It’s hard to say how a final team roster would look like, but it will be more Jumbo-Visma with a few extra riders from Soudal Quick-Step than anything else.

With the exception of Primož Roglič — who is linked to a move to Bora-Hansgrohe with Red Bull playing a key role — so far it appears that all the other major names at Jumbo-Visma will remain.

Five riders are confirmed to come in, with American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Ben Tullett (Ineos Grenadiers), along with three bouncing up from the development squad. Eight are moving out, among them retiring riders Rohan Dennis, Jos Van Emden, and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

One agent told Velo there could be up to 20 riders already at Soudal Quick-Step or those coming in, including Spain’s Mikel Landa or American WorldTour rookie Luke Lamperti, who could be left out to dry.

There would be a ripple effect across the WorldTour as teams wait to see what happens.

Remco Evenepoel looks poised to leave as well, with Ineos Grenadiers first in line, and he’s made it known that he’s not interested in racing as a No. 2 to Jonas Vingegaard at a new-look “Soudal-Visma presented by Amazon.”

Report: Lefevere is exploring ‘refugee team’ if merger moves forward

Evenepoel and Van Aert shake hands in June, weeks before the merger talks began. (Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Het Laatste Nieuws reported Wednesday that Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere is suddenly working behind the scenes to create a “refugee team” that would absorb the staff and stranded riders, such as Julian Alaphilippe, Tim Merlier, Kasper Asgreen, and incoming riders, among others.

The unconfirmed report said Lefevere is feeling out sponsors to keep a team afloat for riders and staffers through at least 2024.

The UCI revealed Tuesday that no new WorldTour licenses would be awarded if the two teams become one, and that could be driving Lefevere to try to salvage something from the ashes of what would likely mean the closure of Soudal Quick-Step and its two decade-long legacy.

If this whole jumbo/quickstep merger does happen I’m genuinely sad to see the apparent demise of what has been one of the most prominent long term ‘franchise’ in cycling and having been a part of that family for 2 of my best years it touches home even more. Save the wolfpack! — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) October 2, 2023

So far, many of the key principals are not speaking publicly. Journalists are feverishly working sources to try to stitch together the big picture.

Lefevere gave away some clues over the weekend when he confirmed that exploratory talks began before the 2023 Tour de France, and that a final agreement could be hammered out as soon as this week.

The unconfirmed arrival of Amazon as a possible co-sponsor at Jumbo-Visma could throw a spanner in the merger talks. If Amazon is close to filling the financial void left by the departing Jumbo, there’s a chance nothing will change.

If there is a merger, one source close to both teams asked, what is to be gained?

Jumbo-Visma would largely remain with the same faces, but lose its anchor and franchise stalwart in Roglič.

Soudal Quick-Step, the prolific and racing-winning machine dubbed the “Wolfpack” would see its 20-year cobblestone domination unceremoniously end.

And perhaps the biggest jewel of them all — Remco Evenepoel — could escape to arch-rival Ineos Grenadiers, the very team that Jumbo-Visma almost obsessively fought for a half decade to overtake and replace at the top of the WorldTour pecking order.

Jumbo-Visma just completed an historic grand tour sweep and capped the near-perfect season with a podium sweep at the Vuelta a España, with American star Sepp Kuss at the top step.

In a quest for a merger and financial stability, Jumbo-Visma could risk destroying the fabric and ethos that it so fervently built from the ashes of the Rabobank team nearly a decade ago.

If the merger destroys one team, reshapes another, and sends two of this generation’s top riders — Roglič and Evenepoel — to rival teams, what will a merger really achieve?

Let’s hold our breath. This story is changing every few hours.