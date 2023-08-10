Kendall Ryan and Jordan Parra win Audi Denver Littleton Criterium

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Audi Denver’s Littleton Twilight is known for speed and intense competition on its six-corner course in the historic downtown of this Denver suburb. And don’t let the Twilight name fool you; Littleton Twilight is a full-on nighttime criterium under the lights, pumped by live music and a bar-lined home stretch. It is pandemonium at its finest.

This year, the race played battleground to the most intense American Criterium Cup race yet, as the series stopped by for race number eight of the 10-race series.

The Women’s Race

The women’s race saw some wild attempts to break free, most noticeably DNA Pro Cycling’s Daphne Karagainis, fresh from the Vuelta a Colombia Femenina. And while her attempt was the most significant of the evening, the race settled back down to a field sprint, where Kendall Ryan of L39ion of Los Angeles, riding with just one teammate, Julyn Aguila, set up perfectly for a repeat victory in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Miami Nights’ Paola Muñoz would take third, earning enough points that she’s all but unstoppable in the overall ACC lead and Selle Italia Red jersey. Muñoz has been dominating during the second half of the series, easily outdistancing the rest of the competition heading into the penultimate race on August 26, the IU Health Momentum Indy Criterium. The race for red very well could be over after Indianapolis.

In the green jersey competition, DNA Pro Cycling’s Kim Lucie scored 25 points during the intermediate sprints, giving her a total of 185 points, clinching the green sprint jersey with two races to go. She took command of this competition from the first race and never looked back.

Women’s P/1/2 ACC

MUNOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 580 CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 417 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 334 SCHNEIDER, Sklyar: L39ION of Los Angeles 304 RYAN, Kendall: L39ION of Los Angeles 296

Full results

Women’s P/1/2 sprint ACC

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 185 BRECK, Holly: DNA PRO CYCLING 50 RYAN, Alexis: L39ion of Los Angeles 50 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 50 KIRCHMAN, Leah: Denver Disruptors 50

Full results

The Men’s Race

The men’s race was ignited by Denver Disruptor’s Riley Sheehan, who took off from the gun, eventually gaining 24 seconds on the field. Back in the peloton, alarm bells went off, and what happened next was a full-throttle chase with riders coming off the back in droves.

Sheehan eventually got caught, but the speed stayed the same as it was attacked after the attack, with teams trying and failing to take control. Many riders would call the race the fastest race all season, and as the position battles intensified, L39ion of Los Angeles tried their time-honored tactic of end-of- race control.

But the competition this year is much higher than previous years, and a noticeably frustrated L39ion squad could not control the race, with leader Justin Williams crashing out on the back side, trying to control Abus Automatic’s Thomas Gibbons’ attack on the train. With no team able to manipulate the peloton, it was up to the strongmen to win the night, with riders from American Cycling, Denver Disruptors, Miami Nights, and even a reborn ButcherBox with Dusan Kalaba taking to the front. Disruptor Sheehan looked in a perfect position, but a slipped chain took his momentum as the rest surged around. American Cycling’s Jordan Parra would be no match for the waning peloton in the closing meters and powered to a convincing win.

Teammate Danny Summerhill would get sixth, losing just a few points to Miami Night’s Alfredo Rodriguez, who now has a 29-point deficit to Summerhill in the Selle Italia leaders jersey. The race for the series win is now between these two riders.

While Summerhill extended his lead in the sprint competition, he’s not able to sleep easily in the overall race, and our next race could be the decisive one. If things carry on this way, the men’s race for red will come down to the last series race at the Gateway Cup in St. Louis.

Summerhill also controls the green jersey, with teammate Michael Hernandez in second. His lead in this race is comfortable, and though still being determined, just a few more points will make him uncatchable.

Men’s P/1 ACC

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 529 RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 500 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 312 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 301 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210

Full results

Men’s P/1 sprint ACC

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 150 HERNANDEZ, Michael: ACG 85 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 55 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 40 MORRIS, SAM: Project Echelon Racing 35

Full results

The American Criterium Cup continues in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 26 at the IU Health Momentum Indy Criterium.