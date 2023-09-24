Laporte beats Van Aert and Kooij at European championships in another Jumbo-Visma display

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One week after the Jumbo-Visma team had a one-two-three at the Vuelta a España, riders from the squad did the same again at the European road championships, albeit with national teams. Christophe Laporte (France) held off Wout van Aert (Belgium) and Olav Kooij (Netherlands) in the final sprint, having attacked solo with 12km remaining and having just enough left in the legs to fend off the other two atop the Col du Vam.

Laporte held a slender lead going onto the final part of the climb and with Van Aert receiving a strong leadout from teammate Arnaud de Lie, it appeared that he would take the win. He launched his sprint from a long way out in a bid to bring Laporte back and while he drew alongside him, the Frenchman kicked again and reached the line first.

Filippo Ganna (Italy) was prominent heading into the final two laps but was one of several riders who crashed, with an elite ten-man group emerging and going on to fight for the victory.

“It is hard to believe,” Laporte said. “It was a crazy final. I felt good and I thought, ‘okay, if I go to the sprint with guys like De Lie and Wout, it will be hard to win.’ So I tried and it worked, actually.

He said the move was instinctive rather than planned. “It was more by heart. It is hard to predict the race when it is like this. I didn’t think so much, I just tried.”

He will now wear the distinctive European championship colors for the next 12 months, and dedicated it to a number of people, including his Jumbo-Visma teammate Nathan van Hooydonck. He was recently forced to retire due to heart issues.

“It is crazy to wear a jersey like this all the year,” Laporte said, still breathing heavily after his effort. “It is hard to believe. I want to give this victory to the French team, to my family, and also a big thing for Nathan. I think he will be happy to see me in this jersey. I am very happy.”

John Degenkolb (Germany) was one of the most experienced riders in the final selection, having won a host of big races I the past. He ended up eighth in the end, just behind former world champion Mads Pedersen (Denmark), and noted how strong Laporte was.

“You know, these guys from Jumbo are on a different level, it seems. Obviously he can keep ten seconds on such a hard final with a long solo before. Chapeau to him, it is amazing to see how strong the human body can be.”

The former Milan San Remo and Paris-Roubaix winner didn’t land a medal but said he was satisfied with how things went.

“In the end I think I can be pretty proud about how we rode as a team, how we approached another special race with lots of corners, [and] small roads,” he said. “We tried our best to maintain in a good position all the way. I actually hit the deck in the big crash in the beginning. Then we fought our way back to the front of the race and once we were on the final laps here, it was just [about] staying in position.

“The boys did an amazing job. I was really happy to be in that select front group. In the end, that’s what the legs were capable of. I think we can be very proud of that.”

Full report to follow…

How it played out:

The elite men’s European championships was a tough 199.8km race, beginning in Assen and featuring a flat first half before six laps of the hard Col du Van circuit. A breakaway of five riders formed early on, with Joshua Tarling (Great Britain), Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland), Rory Townsend (Ireland), Norman Vahtra (Estonia) and Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) establishing a two minute lead with 150km remaining.

This group was reduced to three when they began the first of six laps of the circuit, with Tarling and Vahtra being dropped. The remaining three had just 20 seconds with 81km remaining, but extended this again to over a minute over the following 13km.

Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic were the last survivors of an early breakaway during the Elite mens’ road race at the UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2023. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Townsend slipped back with 55km remaining and a flurry of attacks behind saw the other two eventually reabsorbed with 31km to go. Filippo Ganna (Italy) was particularly active in the select main bunch, leading the group on the Col du Vam and driving over the top of the climb with two laps to go, with Van Aert and Pedersen keeping tabs on him, but crashed with several others soon afterwards.

A strong selection of ten riders pushed on, with Wout van Aert and Arnaud de Lie (Belgium), Mads Pedersen (Denmark), John Degenkolb (Germany), Olav Kooij (Netherlands) and Christophe Laporte (France) perhaps the biggest threats. Andreas Kron (Denmark), Sandy Dujardin (France), Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) and Rasmus Tiller (Norway) were also there, and also dangerous.

They scaled the Col du Vam and after the summit, Laporte attacked with 12km remaining and began a strong run to the line. The chase behind was disjointed and while Van Aert had a strong leadout by De Lie on the final climb and drew alongside Laporte, the Frenchman dug in, kicked again, and hit the line first.