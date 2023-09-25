Larry Warbasse staying in WorldTour with Ag2r-Citroën extension

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Larry Warbasse is staying put for 2024.

The American rider will race at least one more season with Ag2r-Citroën, team officials confirmed Monday.

As reported last month by Velo, Warbasse will continue at the WorldTour as an important support rider and breakaway artist for the French WorldTour team that he joined in 2019.

“I’m really happy to be continuing my story with the Ag2r-Citroën team. I can’t wait for next year with all the new projects coming up. It’s going to be a great season,” Warbasse said. “I’m enjoying my role as team captain. We have a lot of young people riders and it’s a great pleasure for me to pass on and share my knowledge. This will already be my 12th year with the professionals. It goes by fast!”

The 33-year-old turned pro in 2013 with BMC Racing, and raced two seasons at IAM Cycling and Aqua Blue before linking up with the French team in 2019.

“I want to continue to do my best to help our leaders perform at the highest level, and also to seize my chance when it comes. I’m always motivated to be serious about my job and to develop to the best of my ability,” Warbasse said Monday. “A big thank you to the whole Ag2r-Citroën team for this new opportunity.”

Other riders extending with the team include Geoffrey Bouchard, Paul Lapeira, and Oliver Naesen, who all signed two-year contract extensions.

“This wave of extensions is an important moment in building the team for future seasons,” said team boss Vincent Lavenu. “If new faces are going to join us, seeing these riders prolong their stay within our structure is essential. They are the cement of the team. They are all part of its history and the guarantors of its philosophy.”

So far, the long-running French hasn’t announced any major arrivals for 2024. Most of the team’s top riders are secured through the end of next season.

A few riders are moving on, and three big names — Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schär, and Mikaël Cherel — are retiring.

Through September, the team’s won eight races this season, including a stage at the Giro d’Italia and a breakout season for Austrian rider Felix Gall, who won stages at the Tour de Suisse and Tour de France, with eighth overall at the Tour.