Laurance follows Van der Poel template for long-distance U23 world championship win

Frenchman Axel Laurance frustrated the big name favorites with a fine victory at the under 23 road race at the UCI road world championships on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was part of the day’s early breakaway and while a five man chase group lurked within reach, his sustained effort trumped the stop-go racing action of those behind and earned him the win, a mere two seconds ahead.

Lorenzo Milesi (Italy), Jack Rootkin-Gray (Great Britain) and Moritz Kretschy (Belgium) had also been in the day’s early break and while these plus António Morgado (Portugal) and Martin Svrček (Slovakia) were at times just over 10 seconds behind, an all-out effort by Milesi on Montrose Street fell short and couldn’t gap the others.

They ultimately had to make do with the scrap for the silver and bronze medals, with Morgado second and Svrček third in the sprint.

Alec Segaert (Belgium), one of the biggest pre-race favorites, had tried to bridge to the front group prior to Laurance making his move with 26km to go, but didn’t get across. He had to settle for seventh place, while his hotly-tipped teammate Thibau Nys was back in 27th and bemoaned the lack of a cohesive, organized Belgian team effort.

Many others who had fancied their chances were also well back, while the race was littered with crashes on a Glasgow city circuit slicked by rain.

U.S. riders Luke Lamperti and Colby Simmons were at times prominent during the race but ultimately finished 15th and 16th, over three minutes behind.

Laurance admitted he couldn’t believe what had been achieved. “No, no, for the moment, that’s impossible.

“It was not planned to go really early like this, but with the rain, it was so hard. Every corner was really nervous. So I was like, ‘okay, I just follow.’ Then maybe it was better to be in the front and just have my own pace. Then I was waiting, waiting, because it was still really far.

“I knew it was only 50, 40 seconds every time [to those behind the break], it was impossible to have more time. But I really managed to save my legs the most possible. Then I didn’t want to see the five guys come back, so I said, okay, let’s try.

“My legs were not insane with 30K to go but I was like, ‘okay, I am in the front so now I have to try.’”

Laurance had been with the B&B Hotels-KTM squad last season, which collapsed over the winter. He moved to the Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team and will ride for its WorldTour squad next year.

Asked if he was inspired by the long-distance move by another Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Mathieu van der Poel to win last Sunday’s Elite road race, he confirmed that was the case. “Yeah, of course,” he said.

“I knew on this lap it was possible to do something like this. But I didn’t believe it until the last 500 meters, because I was totally in my efforts, so I was thinking about nothing.”