Lauren Stephens says Team USA to back Chloé Dygert in road race

Can Chloé Dygert do the road rainbow double this weekend?

Team USA is certainly hope so.

Despite coming down with a respiratory illness over the last week, Dygert smashed Thursday’s time trial to take her second TT world title. It’s her second rainbow jersey of the UCI’s “Super Worlds” after she won the individual pursuit on the track last week.

Dygert’s not a top favorite, that title belongs to the Dutch squad, but her teammate Lauren Stephens believes that the 26-year-old is the USA’s best shot at success Sunday and is fully behind her as the team’s leader.

“We haven’t had an official team meeting at this point, but I think she’s a pretty clear leader,” Stephens said after completing the time trial 3:27 down on Dygert. “We’ve heard Chloé’s got a bit of a cold. Today it was clear that she was still pushing strong, and I hope she can clear that up, and she’s got a whole team around her to support her in the road race.”

Dygert was a little more cautious with her expectations for the weekend given her illness. Talking with a nasal voice, clearly still dealing with the illness, she said she would wait and see how her recovery was before making a call.

“Today was the goal for me and if I don’t feel 100 percent for the road race then I don’t want to take that away from the team,” Dygert said.

Dygert’s victory Thursday — her second in the discipline after winning the TT rainbow bands in Yorkshire 2019 — came after two very tumultuous years that began with a major crash while she was defending her title in Imola in 2020. She said afterward in her post-victory press conference that she had doubted that she would even race this season.

Chloe Dygert won the elite women’s time trial (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stephens and Dygert have competed as teammates in the worlds TT before, but this year will mark the first time that they race together in the road race. The 36-year-old has been inspired by Dygert’s resilience and the energy that she brings to the team.

“It’s great to see her push through all of the challenges she’s had. When you’re around her, her energy, she’s excited about what she does. It’s really nice to have her around and just her spirits,” Stephens said.

Sunday’s road race will be a challenging and technical one with tens of corners to deal with on every singe lap. Team USA rider Coryn Labecki has already described it as a “criterium on steroids” and Stephens is looking forward to the prospect.

There is plenty of crit experience in the U.S. squad. Labecki is the current national champion in the discipline while Skylar Schneider has been regularly racing crits since joining L39ION of Los Angeles in 2021 and Stephens herself got her break in 2013 in the discipline.

Stephens hopes that that experience will pay off and help them keep Dygert in the right position when it matters.

“I saw the men’s road race and once you get onto the circuits you have to race the race from the front. That’s going to be our goal to have as many riders as possible around her but also to make sure that Chloé is in a good position on the circuits,” Stephens said.

“It’s pretty cool, because being American we grow up crit racing so everyone keeps telling us it is a race for us, so that energy I’m trying to thrive off that and remind myself that I got here by winning the Charlotte Criterium, that’s how I got my pro contract and I’m going to try and remember that while I’m out there.”

Stephens was one of three U.S. riders contesting the TT with Amber Neben the third. Having twice been in the top 10 before in her previous two starts, Stephens was hoping to make it a hat trick but she was never quite able to get into a groove.

While she made up some places on the final climb, which proved to be the undoing of many riders, it was only enough to get 22nd.

“I was really hoping for a top 10, so I’m a little disappointed but when I’m coming up that hill knowing that I gave it everything you have to be happy with your effort. Pretty cool to have a teammate in first,” she said.

“I said all along with this course. You’re either going to have it on the final climb or you’re not. You couldn’t really save anything for it because it’s such a long course. You had to hope you had a little bit extra and really go for it.”