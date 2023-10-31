Lawson Craddock is Latest US Rider to Confirm Spot in WorldTour for 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lawson Craddock will stay in a Jayco-AlUla jersey for 2024 as the latest American rider to stay in the elite men’s WorldTour for next season.

The Texan joined the Aussie team in 2022, and made a dramatic return to the Tour de France this summer (read his Tour diaries here).

“I’m very happy to be staying with Team Jayco AlUla for another season,” Craddock said. “I definitely feel like I found a new lease in my career after joining the team in 2022 and I am very grateful to Gerry Ryan and Brent Copeland for giving me the opportunity to join the team quite late in my career.”

Officials also confirmed that team anchors Chris Juul-Jensen and Australian powerhouse Michael Hepburn both stay on for two more seasons.

Craddock joined the GreenEdge franchise two years ago, and earned a spot on the Tour selection this summer. He rode in support of Simon Yates, and rode to a Tour career-best fourth in stage 15 out of the day’s winning breakaway.

“I really feel like I fit in well among the guys,” Craddock said. “I am extremely honored that the team put the trust in me, to keep me on board and I’m looking forward to making some more good memories in the future.”

Up to 13 Americans in men’s WorldTour for 2024

Will Barta, left, will remain at Movistar, while Matteo Jorgenson, center, heads to Jumbo-Visma. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Craddock, 31, is the latest U.S. rider to confirm his place in the 2024 elite men’s WorldTour.

So far, there are 10 confirmed Americans in the WorldTour for 2024, as well as two new arrivals, and one rider still on the bubble.

Joe Dombrowski is still waiting to confirm if he will stay with Astana-Qazaqstan for 2024, or perhaps find a new team.

Andrew August (Ineos Grenadiers) and Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quick-Step) are the two latest development riders to make the jump to the WorldTour for 2024. August is already being touted as GC material, while Lamperti is a confirmed sprinter and winner among the U23 ranks.

Among the established U.S. pros, there will be 10 riders across eight WorldTour teams for 2024.

In addition to Craddock extending at Jayco-AlUla, Neilson Powless confirmed he will stay at EF Education-EasyPost through 2027. Sean Quinn is also expected to extend with the U.S.-registered team.

Magnus Sheffield is confirmed with Ineos Grenadiers through 2024, with Larry Warbasse staying at Ag2r-Citroën for one more season.

Sepp Kuss, who won the Vuelta a España in September as just the fourth U.S. rider to win a grand tour, stays with Jumbo-Visma through next season.

Matteo Jorgenson moves from Movistar to the Dutch squad through 2027 in the biggest transfer of the season among the U.S. contingent.

Quinn Simmons extended through 2026 with Lidl-Trek, while Will Barta is staying at Movistar through 2025.

Team DSM-Firmenich extended with Kevin Vermaerke through 2025, while Brandon McNulty, who recently celebrated his marriage, is staying put at UAE Team Emirates through 2027.