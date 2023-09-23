Lefevere says Mauro Schmid went MIA in Las Vegas while claiming his Garmin was broken

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Controversial Soudal Quick-Step team manager Patrick Lefevere has commented about a mini-exodus of riders from the Soudal Quick-Step team, with at least ten riders set to depart at the end of the season.

These include the young Swiss rider Mauro Schmid, who he says took a trip to the US in August without disclosing the details to the team, and gave misleading information to cover his tracks.

“You sometimes lose riders who sign a contract for another team. Literally in the case of Mauro Schmid, who will move to Jayco-Alula after this season,” he states in his column in Het Nieuwsblad. “After the world championships in Glasgow he disappeared from the radar. When trainer Koen Pelgrim asked why his data had not been loaded into our training program, he said that his Garmin was broken.

“It later turned out that he had been on a trip to Las Vegas in six days. At the end of the season you spend fewer words saying goodbye.”

Schmid responded with a short Tweet on Saturday.

Lefevere is known for his at-times turbulent dealings with his riders, with initially-good relationships with competitors such as Marcel Kittel and Sam Bennett fizzling out, as well as public criticisms of current Soudal Quick-Step riders such as Julian Alaphilippe.

He does however show a soft spot for the departure of Tim Declercq. “That is with a heavy heart. I would have loved to keep him, he would have loved to stay, but there is a financial reality,” he said.

“Tim is in a certain salary range. He wanted to reduce his price slightly, but I didn’t like that. In my experience: a rider who earns less is a rider who will perform less. We were unable to reach an agreement and he received a nice offer from Lidl-Trek, a team that clearly has money.”

He notes that many riders are on their way out of the team at the end of this season.

“There are currently nine ‘certain’ departures, in addition to Dries Devenyns who is retiring from racing. We also had fifteen riders who have reached the end of their contracts, so it is logical that there is a lot of turnover. I could say that saying goodbye is never pleasant, but in practice it varies considerably from case to case.”

He speaks about Rémi Cavagna, who will also move on. He appears to understand the decision, but also can’t resist a mini-jab at the Frenchman.

“We also have departures who are ‘ready for a new challenge’. Rémi Cavagna said that in so many words. Which in his case I also understand after seven seasons. He is close to Movistar, where he could ride for himself in the classics of the North.

“I have some more questions about that. I don’t want to say anything bad about Rémi who has been a very valuable force, but cobblestone classics with his riding skills? I don’t see it right away.”